tech2 News Staff

PM Narendra Modi will celebrate his 69th birthday tomorrow (17 September). If you are thinking of celebrating this day with him, we might have an idea how. WhatsApp stickers is a good way to do that. You can find several Modi themed WhatsApp sticker apps on Play Store. You can download any of these apps of your choice and share them with your friends and family. These sticker apps will be available free of cost on the Play Store.

All you need to do is search for Narendra Modi WhatsApp stickers or Modi WhatsApp stickers on the Play Store.

A list of apps will pop up on the screen, you can choose and install the preferred apps. After they are installed, open the app and select the stickers that you want to use and tap on the "+" icon, then press "Yes" when "Add to WhatsApp" is prompted.

That's it, now you open the WhatsApp chat and fire away with the stickers.

You can choose apps like, Modi Sticker for WhatsApp, Narendra Modi Sticker For WhatsApp and Namo (Modi) Sticker for whatsapp.

