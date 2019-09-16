tech2 News Staff

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's 69th birthday on 17 September, a new version of the Narendra Modi app has been launched which includes a new design, a multimedia version of his journey and more. The app now has currently over 1.5 crore downloads across various platforms and it is claimed to be the most popular and used app for any political leader across the world.

The app is said to have been used extensively during the 2019 General Election to interact with people, get their feedback and for campaigns to get public participation. At the top of the home page is the option called 'Know the Man' which gives you a detailed biography on PM Modi along with his speeches, interviews and more.

The app now also includes faster and one-touch navigation which lets the user just slide to get access to more content across various sections on the app. There is also an Instagram-like Stories feature on the app as well which lets the user see highlights of the best multimedia content every day. You can also get access to read about all various schemes that the Modi government has deployed in the 'Govt In Action' section.

There is also a new content section called ‘NaMo Exclusive’. In this section, one can find the latest information and updates about the PM, see various infographics depicting the work that the NDA has done for transforming India and also stream the latest episodes of the PM's radio show, Mann Ki Baat. Users can also share their insights and ideas for Mann Ki Baat and also share the details of the books they are reading with PM Modi via the app.

You can even give out donations to the BJP and also purchase official merchandise like 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' t-shirts and caps along with the 'Modi Jacket' and 'Namo Again' hoodies. There is also an option to volunteer for on-ground tasks such as organising events and more.

The Narendra Modi app is 50 MB in size and is available on Play Store and Apple App Store.

