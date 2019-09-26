tech2 News Staff

Under the 'Digital India’ programme, the Nanded division of Maharashtra is now reportedly offering free high-speed WiFi facility to its rail users across all of its 71 railway stations.

Yes, it looks like a city of Maharastra is the first one to give free WiFi to the rail users. As per a report by The Hindu, this free utility service is called RailWire. The 71 railway stations getting this service reportedly include Nanded, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Nagarsol, Jalna, Purna, Adilabad and Mudkhed stations, Daulatabad, Hingoli, Kinwat, Rotegaon and more.

The report also reveals that this WiFi service can also be used in the areas surrounding these railway stations. 63 railway stations of these stations are with a rural background.

If you are planning to use this service, the registration can be done by generating a one time password on the mobile. As per the report,the Internet speed happens to be unrestricted for the first 30 minutes in a day for every user. After this, the speed will reportedly fall back to 2 Mbps so that other users are connected to the high-speed data.