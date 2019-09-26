Thursday, September 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nanded rail commuters can now use free high-speed WiFi service: Report

The free utility service is reportedly being called RailWire and is available at 71 railway stations.


tech2 News StaffSep 26, 2019 12:39:00 IST

Under the 'Digital India’ programme, the Nanded division of Maharashtra is now reportedly offering free high-speed WiFi facility to its rail users across all of its 71 railway stations.

Yes, it looks like a city of Maharastra is the first one to give free WiFi to the rail users. As per a report by The Hindu, this free utility service is called RailWire. The 71 railway stations getting this service reportedly include Nanded, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Nagarsol, Jalna, Purna, Adilabad and Mudkhed stations, Daulatabad, Hingoli, Kinwat, Rotegaon and more.

Nanded rail commuters can now use free high-speed WiFi service: Report

The registration for this free utility service can be done by generating a one time password on the mobile.

The report also reveals that this WiFi service can also be used in the areas surrounding these railway stations. 63 railway stations of these stations are with a rural background.

If you are planning to use this service, the registration can be done by generating a one time password on the mobile. As per the report,the Internet speed happens to be unrestricted for the first 30 minutes in a day for every user. After this, the speed will reportedly fall back to 2 Mbps so that other users are connected to the high-speed data.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

MortaL is Back with a Special Announcement

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Census 2021

Amit Shah says next Census in 2021 will be done digitally, proposes multipurpose ID card for NPR rollout

Sep 23, 2019
Amit Shah says next Census in 2021 will be done digitally, proposes multipurpose ID card for NPR rollout

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019