Online fashion retailer Myntra recently acquired Bengaluru-based consumer technology company Witworks and announced plans for developing wearable products for its in-house brands. The partnership has resulted in the company's first wearable product called as Blink GO. The website has also launched the Myntra Wearable Platform.

According to a report on ETtech, Jeyandran Venugopal, Myntra's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) said that all the wearables will be powered by a new software platform and will also be able to advertise their respective capabilities over a network. He further mentioned that "The intent behind this platform is to not only allow our wearable products to co-exist and leverage each other's data to provide meaningful insights but also enable external developers to build apps or device manufacturers to integrate their own offerings to the platform."

The smart wearable device launched by Myntra features a colour OLED display, heart-rate sensor and activity tracker. It tracks notifications, alerts and sleep. The Blink Go smart wearable device comes with a Sports Mode to track specific exercise and workout routines more "efficiently". Users can also share their achievements on social media. The smart wearable device is compatible with both Android (5.1 and above) and iOS (10 and above).

Other features on the smart wearable device includes Bluetooth, water resistance, custom alarms, timer/stopwatch, caller ID, find my phone, etc. Users can read WhatsApp messages, SMS and mail on the smart wearable device. Colour option available on the Blink Go are Camo Silver, Camo Black, Pop Silver, Zig Silver, Zig Black and Pop Black. The smart wearable device will go on sale on 22 June during the Myntra’s 'End of Reason Sale' with a price tag of Rs 1,679, but it can be bought early by paying Rs 199 extra. Buyers can avail an instant 10 percent discount on SBI cards and PhonePe app on buying the device. Myntra is also providing an additional black strap for free with the device.

The company's CTO mentioned that the company plans to bring smart features on audio wear, footwear, eye-wear and apparels and plans to acquire 10 to 20 percent of the wearable market over next three years. They also plan to tie up with traditional players in the market. He declined to anticipate any sales estimate of the smart wearable device.

Sriram Iyer, Head of the Innovation Labs at Myntra told the website that the company will provide their smart platform to various manufacturers including showmakers, smartband and earphone manufacturers who don't know how to make their products smart. Iyer also mentioned that the company is building a more powerful wearable platform that might come to more expensive wearable devices coming in the future.

Venugopal mentioned that Android does't support other form factors apart from smartwatches and that the company is planning to explore new device segment like smart backpacks, biosensors in fabrics and shoe inserts with their new software platform.