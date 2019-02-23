Saturday, February 23, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

MWC falls under the shadow of US, China clash over Huawei's 5G telecom equipment

Huawei, an associate member of the GSMA, denies engaging in intelligence work for any government

Reuters Feb 23, 2019 19:41:13 IST

Leading telecoms companies gather in Barcelona this weekend for their main annual trade fair under the shadow of a bitter clash between the United States and China over network security for the next generation of mobile services.

Accusations from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration that Huawei, the world’s biggest network equipment maker, has enabled Chinese state espionage have shaken the industry and raised broader fears for progress in talks to defuse a rumbling trade dispute.

Aside from hosting snazzy device launches and officials from more than 2,400 companies, mobile industry trade body GSMA is seeking to ward off a ban on Chinese vendors in European markets.

GSMA Marketing Director Andrew Parker said the association would lobby to protect competition in the supply chain.

“The more choice the industry has, the more supply, the better value everyone will get,” Parker said.

“We are going to stick to, and encourage, that line because competition is a good thing for an industry like ours.”

Australia and New Zealand have stopped operators using Huawei equipment in their networks, and the European Commission is considering a de facto ban.

European telecoms executives say this could set back plans to roll out advanced “fifth-generation” 5G technology by at least two years. Industry analysts warn that shutting out Chinese vendors could also trigger retaliation from Beijing.

“What it loses in the West, it will win in the East,” said Bengt Nordstrom, CEO of Swedish industry consultancy Northstream.

“I would expect severe disruption to the telecoms ecosystem – this for me is very similar to the Lehman Brothers situation in 2008,” he added, referring to the Wall Street bank whose collapse triggered the global financial crisis.

US Delegation

A delegation of at least eight U.S. officials is expected in Barcelona, two weeks after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Huawei equipment would jeopardise European allies’ partnerships with the world’s largest economy.

Huawei, an associate member of the GSMA, denies engaging in intelligence work for any government, and its founder has taken to U.S. and British media to emphasise this in recent days.

Any further restriction could spark a race between other network equipment makers to fill the void. Sweden’s Ericsson and Nokia of Finland compete with Huawei, while Korea’s Samsung Electronics is making a big push into the market.

Some operators fret that, were Huawei to be excluded from the process, Europe would slip behind other countries, especially if firms had to rip out parts of existing networks.

Another fundamental question the industry has yet to answer is whether 5G, which promises to link up everything from vehicles to household devices, will end up being profitable.

“The jury is still out on: is it going to be a consumer player, are there use cases that are going to demand 5G at an economic level that makes sense?” said Sam Evans, a partner at TMT consultancy and investment firm Delta Partners.

But enough testing should now have been done to “start to see at least in the short term if it’s viable”, Evans added.

Foldable Screens

Alongside febrile politics, telecoms firms face the search for revenue growth as their bread-and-butter connectivity becomes ever less profitable.

Carmakers, data analytics firms and online retailers will rub shoulders with operators and unveil partnerships in fields ranging from transport to gaming and even medical surgery.

Applications for the “Internet of Things” – attaching chips that can send and receive data to everyday objects - will include sensors to prevent leaks in municipal water systems and other ways to improve city life.

After a dismal year for smartphones, with sales falling for five consecutive quarters, companies are also trying to reignite consumer interest with upgraded gadgets.

Huawei, which overtook Apple to become the world’s second-biggest smartphone seller last year, will show off its latest devices at the congress.

Market leader Samsung unleashed on the world on Wednesday a nearly $2,000 smartphone with 5G connection, the world’s first flexible screen and six cameras.

The device “answers skeptics who said that everything that could be done has been done,” DJ Koh, chief executive of Samsung Electronics, told a launch event in San Francisco.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control
Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

also see

Huawei

Huawei, ZTE may or may not be included in trade deals with China says Trump

Feb 23, 2019

NewsTracker

Washington, Beijing to hold trade talks next week ahead of planned US tariff hike on Chinese imports

Feb 15, 2019

NewsTracker

Donald Trump says trade talks with China going well, suggests he is open to pushing off 1 March deadline

Feb 20, 2019

NewsTracker

Donald Trump brushes aside Congress deal to avoid US govt shutdown; says US-Mexico border wall will be built anyway

Feb 12, 2019

NewsTracker

Joe Biden to decide on US presidency run soon, calls for focus on altering some of Donald Trump’s policies

Feb 17, 2019

TheySaidIt

Donald Trump says he can understand India's desire for 'something very strong' after Pulwama attack

Feb 23, 2019

science

Conservation Award

Ashoka University professor bags prestigious 50,000 Euro Nature Conservation Award

Feb 22, 2019

Dinosaurs

Did dinosaurs die off because of asteroids or volcanoes? It's complicated

Feb 22, 2019

Indoor Pollution

Living around vinyl floors, fire-resistant sofas can be toxic to kids, study finds

Feb 22, 2019

Gene editing

Scientist that edited babies' genes probably gave them a brain boost too: Study

Feb 22, 2019