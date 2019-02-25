13:19 (IST)
A look at how 21:9 looks like on a smartphone
13:18 (IST)
The first smartphone with a 21:9 aspect ratio display
The Sony Xperia 1 will be the first smartphone with a cinemawide aspect ratio, something Sony believes will offer an optimal viewing and gaming experience.
13:11 (IST)
Sony's begun its keynote
Sony's not wasting any time. We straight away jump right into the flagship, Xperia 1 smartphone.
12:47 (IST)
What's expected to unfold on Day 1?
The bulk of launches from the likes of Xiaomi, Huawei and HMD Global's Nokia have already happened a day before MWC began, but Day 1 is expected to see Sony launch their lineup of Xperia smartphones for 2019 at 1-1:30 pm IST.
ZTE is also expected to showcase a new 5G smartphone as well as a new gaming smartphone under its Nubia sub-brand.
Qualcomm is also expected to host its keynote later in the evening today. So there is a lot of action headed you way throughout the day.
12:30 (IST)
Hello and Welcome!
It's officially Day 1 of the 2019 edition of Mobile World Congress and we're here to bring you the latest, both on and off the show floor in Barcelona.
