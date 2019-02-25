Monday, February 25, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

MWC Day 1: Sony expected to launch its flagship smartphone, the Xperia 1 today

tech2 News Staff Feb 25, 2019 12:56:07 IST

Sony is expected to unveil a bunch of smartphones at MWC, including its 2019 flagship, dubbed Xperia 1.

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, the world’s biggest mobile exhibition has formally kicked off today. A day prior to the official commencement of MWC, three global tech giants Huawei, Nokia and Xiaomi have already showcased their premium smartphones.

Today, Japanese tech firm Sony and silicon manufacturer Qualcomm will be taking the stage for their major keynotes. We're also expected to see Chinese manufacturer ZTE launch their very own 5G smartphone later in the afternoon.

Sony is expected to launch its Xperia smartphone lineup for 2019. Image: Sony Mobile

Sony is expected to launch its Xperia smartphone lineup for 2019. Image: Sony Mobile

Sony is expected to unveil a bunch of smartphones at the MWC event including its 2019 flagship model, dubbed as Xperia 1. Reports suggest that Sony might showcase a phone 21:9 display. The company is also said to introduce three other Xperia smartphones – Xperia X10, Xperia X10 Plus and an Xperia L3 which might be the affordable one from the lot. The Xperia X10 could carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 while the Plus version might come with Snapdragon 660 SoC. As for the Xperia 1, reports indicate that the phone might feature a 6.5-inch display and triple camera set up at the back.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

highlights

read more

  • 13:19 (IST)

    A look at how 21:9 looks like on a smartphone

  • 13:18 (IST)

    The first smartphone with a 21:9 aspect ratio display

    The Sony Xperia 1 will be the first smartphone with a cinemawide aspect ratio, something Sony believes will offer an optimal viewing and gaming experience.

  • 13:11 (IST)

    Sony's begun its keynote

    Sony's not wasting any time. We straight away jump right into the flagship, Xperia 1 smartphone.

  • 12:47 (IST)

    What's expected to unfold on Day 1?

    The bulk of launches from the likes of Xiaomi, Huawei and HMD Global's Nokia have already happened a day before MWC began, but Day 1 is expected to see Sony launch their lineup of Xperia smartphones for 2019 at 1-1:30 pm IST.

    ZTE is also expected to showcase a new 5G smartphone as well as a new gaming smartphone under its Nubia sub-brand.

    Qualcomm is also expected to host its keynote later in the evening today. So there is a lot of action headed you way throughout the day.
     

  • 12:30 (IST)

    Hello and Welcome!
    It's officially Day 1 of the 2019 edition of Mobile World Congress and we're here to bring you the latest, both on and off the show floor in Barcelona.

    • read more



top reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note9 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

Samsung Galaxy Note9 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (64GB, 4GB RAM)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (64GB, 4GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (Core i7)

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (Core i7)

TECH2 RATING

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

TECH2 RATING

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control
Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

also see

Sony Xperia 1

Sony Xperia 1, Xperia 10 and 10 Plus smartphones leaked ahead of MWC 2019 launch

Feb 22, 2019

LG

LG G8 ThinQ to use new technology to turn display into a speaker

Feb 15, 2019

Oppo

MWC 2019: Oppo unveils its 10X lossless camera zoom technology, 5G phone demoed

Feb 23, 2019

MWC2019

MWC 2019: Here's all you need to about the major smartphone launches

Feb 23, 2019

OnePlus

OnePlus to showcase next-gen prototype device at MWC 2019 with 5G, Snapdragon 855

Feb 19, 2019

Intel 5G

MWC 2019: Intel betting big on its 5G products, announces new chips and partnerships

Feb 25, 2019

science

Vitamin D

Vitamin D levels now measureable from strands of human hair instead of blood

Feb 25, 2019

NASA New Horizons

NASA New Horizons spacecraft beams back its sharpest views of Ultima Thule

Feb 25, 2019

Urban Farming

Cities race to make urban farming a viable, durable way to raise food production

Feb 25, 2019

Conservation Award

Ashoka University professor bags prestigious 50,000 Euro Nature Conservation Award

Feb 22, 2019