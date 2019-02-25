Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019, the world’s biggest mobile exhibition has formally kicked off today. A day prior to the official commencement of MWC, three global tech giants Huawei, Nokia and Xiaomi have already showcased their premium smartphones.

Today, Japanese tech firm Sony and silicon manufacturer Qualcomm will be taking the stage for their major keynotes. We're also expected to see Chinese manufacturer ZTE launch their very own 5G smartphone later in the afternoon.

Sony is expected to unveil a bunch of smartphones at the MWC event including its 2019 flagship model, dubbed as Xperia 1. Reports suggest that Sony might showcase a phone 21:9 display. The company is also said to introduce three other Xperia smartphones – Xperia X10, Xperia X10 Plus and an Xperia L3 which might be the affordable one from the lot. The Xperia X10 could carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 while the Plus version might come with Snapdragon 660 SoC. As for the Xperia 1, reports indicate that the phone might feature a 6.5-inch display and triple camera set up at the back.

