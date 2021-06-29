tech2 News Staff

At MWC 2021, Samsung has announced the much-awaited One UI Watch software, based on Galar Wear OS, for future Galaxy smartwatches. Google had announced its partnership with Samsung for a unified smartwatch software platform last month at Google I/O 2021. One UI Watch will first come on a Galaxy Watch that will debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is expected to take place sometime in August this year.

Samsung One UI Watch: All we know so far

One UI Watch will automatically download apps on the smartwatch if the watch-compatible apps are downloaded on the connected smartphone. If the user blocks any calls or messages on the smartwatch, they will be blocked on the smartphone as well. Similarly, the clock style also synchronises between the two devices accordingly.



As per Samsung, the unified platform will also allow users to download third-party apps from Google Play Store directly from the watch. Users can also download fitness apps like Adidas Running, GOLFBUDDY Smart Caddie, Strava and Swim.com and more. For a balanced lifestyle, they can download Calm or Sleep Cycle apps or music apps like Spotify, YouTube Music and even use Google Maps for navigation on the watch.



The new OS will also offer new tools for designers to make new watch faces for the users that "suit their mood, activity and personality".

As per a statement by Sameer Samat, Vice President of Product Management, Android and Wear, Google, "Samsung and Google have a long history of collaboration and whenever we’ve worked together, the experience for our consumers has been dramatically better for everyone. That certainly holds true for this new, unified platform, which will be rolling out for the first time on Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch. In collaboration with Samsung, we’re thrilled to bring longer battery life, faster performance, and a wide range of apps, including many from Google to a whole new wearable experience.