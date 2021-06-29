Tuesday, June 29, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

MWC 2021: Samsung announces One UI Watch based on Google's Wear OS for future Galaxy smartwatches

One UI Watch will first come on a Galaxy Watch that will debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event later this year.


tech2 News StaffJun 29, 2021 12:39:06 IST

At MWC 2021, Samsung has announced the much-awaited One UI Watch software, based on Galar Wear OS, for future Galaxy  smartwatches. Google had announced its partnership with Samsung for a unified smartwatch software platform last month at Google I/O 2021. One UI Watch will first come on a Galaxy Watch that will debut at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is expected to take place sometime in August this year.

The new OS will be rolled out on a Galaxy Watch scheduled to be launched later this year.

The new OS will be rolled out on a Galaxy Watch scheduled to be launched later this year.

Samsung One UI Watch: All we know so far

One UI Watch will automatically download apps on the smartwatch if the watch-compatible apps are downloaded on the connected smartphone. If the user blocks any calls or messages on the smartwatch, they will be blocked on the smartphone as well. Similarly, the clock style also synchronises between the two devices accordingly.

As per Samsung, the unified platform will also allow users to download third-party apps from Google Play Store directly from the watch. Users can also download fitness apps like Adidas Running, GOLFBUDDY Smart Caddie, Strava and Swim.com and more. For a balanced lifestyle, they can download Calm or Sleep Cycle apps or music apps like Spotify, YouTube Music and even use Google Maps for navigation on the watch.

The new OS will also offer new tools for designers to make new watch faces for the users that "suit their mood, activity and personality".

As per a statement by Sameer Samat, Vice President of Product Management, Android and Wear, Google, "Samsung and Google have a long history of collaboration and whenever we’ve worked together, the experience for our consumers has been dramatically better for everyone. That certainly holds true for this new, unified platform, which will be rolling out for the first time on Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch. In collaboration with Samsung, we’re thrilled to bring longer battery life, faster performance, and a wide range of apps, including many from Google to a whole new wearable experience.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Samsung

MWC 2021: Samsung confirms to launch a smartwatch, foldable smartphone, and a tablet on 28 June

Jun 22, 2021
MWC 2021: Samsung confirms to launch a smartwatch, foldable smartphone, and a tablet on 28 June
MWC 2021 kicks off on 28 June: All you can expect from Google, Samsung, TCL, and more

MWC 2021

MWC 2021 kicks off on 28 June: All you can expect from Google, Samsung, TCL, and more

Jun 28, 2021
Samsung Galaxy devices were exposed to vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to steal data

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy devices were exposed to vulnerabilities that could allow hackers to steal data

Jun 15, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and S launch date leaked, Galaxy Watch 4 coming too: Reports

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and S launch date leaked, Galaxy Watch 4 coming too: Reports

Jun 14, 2021
UK watchdog is looking into iOS, Android 'mobile ecosystem' over concerns of the tech giants stifling competition

Big Tech

UK watchdog is looking into iOS, Android 'mobile ecosystem' over concerns of the tech giants stifling competition

Jun 16, 2021
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 are likely to launch on 3 August: Report

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3 are likely to launch on 3 August: Report

Jun 22, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021