MWC 2021: Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G processor with 3 GHz clock speed

Snapdragon 888+ chipset includes AI-enhanced gameplay, streaming, photography, and more.


FP TrendingJun 29, 2021 17:39:31 IST

Qualcomm Technologies on Monday, 28 June introduced the new Snapdragon 888+ 5G mobile platform, a successor to the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. The announcement was made at the virtual Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021 event. As per Qualcomm, these platforms power more than 130 designs announced or in development.

Qualcomm-5G-modem-720

Snapdragon 888+ includes AI-enhanced gameplay, streaming, photography, and more.

The new Snapdragon 888+ 5G mobile platform sports a full arsenal of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features to exploit the power of ultra-smooth responsiveness and color-rich HDR graphics. It offers an increased Qualcomm Kryo 680 CPU Prime core clock speed at up to 3.0 GHz and the 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine with up to 32 TOPS AI performance. Snapdragon 888+ includes AI-enhanced gameplay, streaming, photography, and more.

Besides Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm also announced the expansion of its 5G RAN Platforms portfolio including the Qualcomm 5G DU X100 Accelerator Card at the event. It is designed to allow operators and infrastructure vendors to fully utilise high performance, low latency, and power-efficient 5G, while boosting the cellular ecosystem’s transition towards virtualised radio access networks.

The company has also launched its new R&D over-the-air (OTA) testbeds and system simulations display Qualcomm Technologies' next chapter of 5G. The new research and innovations continued leadership in enhancing the 5G system foundation to expand existing capacity, widen the coverage, and lower the latency to mobile operators and devices globally. The testbeds and system simulations also highlight 5G’s horizontal capabilities to transform industries from industrial IoT, enterprise, automotive and more.

Qualcomm’s most recent research shows the growth of 5G devices, applications and deployments across wireless technology, edge cloud processing, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

