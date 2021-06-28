Monday, June 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

MWC 2021 kicks off on 28 June: All you can expect from Google, Samsung, TCL, and more

Samsung is expected to unveil a new smartwatch, a foldable smartphone, and a tablet at the event.


tech2 News StaffJun 28, 2021 12:18:56 IST

The annual tech show, Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, is back after two years. The event was canceled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. MWC 2021 will kick off today, 28 June, in Barcelona and will end on 1 July. It will include in-person and virtual presentations. Companies like Google, Samsung, TCL, and more will be unveiling new products at the event. Here's all you can expect from the brands this year.

Image: Reuters

Google

At Google I/O 2021, Google and Samsung had announced that to team up to make a new smartwatch software platform. In simple words, Samsung will use Google's Wear OS for its upcoming Galaxy smartwatches instead of its own Tizen platform. This new software is expected to be teased at this MWC 2021 event.

Samsung

Samsung has teased the announcement of its new devices at the event which could be a new smartwatch, a foldable smartphone, and a tablet, as per the silhouettes seen on the teaser image. It also reveals the rear camera module of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and a logo of Samsung’s Knox security solution. However, there’s no confirmation on it yet.

TCL

A report by TechRadar reveals that TCL might unveil "NXTWEAR G" smart glasses that can operate with a secondary display. These glasses can even connect with phones, tablets or computers via a USB-C port. They are expected to feature a pair of Full HD-resolution Sony Micro OLED panels that produce 4K images. The report further reveals that the glasses will not be powered by batteries as they will depend on cable for power.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

