tech2 News Staff

The annual tech show, Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2021, is back after two years. The event was canceled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. MWC 2021 will kick off today, 28 June, in Barcelona and will end on 1 July. It will include in-person and virtual presentations. Companies like Google, Samsung, TCL, and more will be unveiling new products at the event. Here's all you can expect from the brands this year.

In just three days #MWC21 will open its doors, and we are SO excited! Make sure your bags are packed & your virtual pass is at the ready! What are you most looking forward to? Find out everything you need to know - https://t.co/KnuaYZgGmi pic.twitter.com/jzaPng528A — #MWC21 Barcelona (@MWCHub) June 25, 2021

Google

At Google I/O 2021, Google and Samsung had announced that to team up to make a new smartwatch software platform. In simple words, Samsung will use Google's Wear OS for its upcoming Galaxy smartwatches instead of its own Tizen platform. This new software is expected to be teased at this MWC 2021 event.

We’re combining the best of @wearosbygoogle and @SamsungMobile Tizen into a unified wearable platform. ⌚ Apps will start faster, battery life will be longer and you'll have more choice than ever before, from devices to apps and watch faces. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/vj2aYZD81x — Google (@Google) May 18, 2021

Samsung

Samsung has teased the announcement of its new devices at the event which could be a new smartwatch, a foldable smartphone, and a tablet, as per the silhouettes seen on the teaser image. It also reveals the rear camera module of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and a logo of Samsung’s Knox security solution. However, there’s no confirmation on it yet.

TCL

A report by TechRadar reveals that TCL might unveil "NXTWEAR G" smart glasses that can operate with a secondary display. These glasses can even connect with phones, tablets or computers via a USB-C port. They are expected to feature a pair of Full HD-resolution Sony Micro OLED panels that produce 4K images. The report further reveals that the glasses will not be powered by batteries as they will depend on cable for power.