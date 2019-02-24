Sunday, February 24, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

MWC 2019: Xiaomi launches the triple-camera sporting Mi 9 and the Mi LED Smart Bulb

The Xiaomi Mi 9 features a Snapdragon 855 SoC without Qualcomm's 5G-ready Snapdragon X50 modem.

tech2 News Staff Feb 24, 2019 18:15:17 IST

Having launched the Mi 9 in China just days ahead of MWC 2019, Xiaomi has just announced the launch of their first triple-rear camera featuring flagship in Spain and Italy at a super competitive price of EUR 449 (approximately Rs 36,100).

However, unlike China, Europe does not get the transparent fake-back featuring Mi 9 Explorer Edition or the watered-down Mi 9 SE.

The phone will be available in three colours — Lavender Violet, Ocean Blue and Piano Black and will start selling on 28 February. Availability in any other country has not been talked about yet.

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Ocean Blue variant

Mi 9: Design and key specifications

Xiaomi's Mi 9 looks quite different when it comes to design and overall look when compared to earlier Xiaomi flagships. The company settled for a sandwiched metal and glass design this time around with what Xiaomi likes to call a 'holographic' colour scheme. Xiaomi's head of the Product team, Donovan Sung while on stage mentions that the company uses an intricate three-layer process to make the curved back look and feel premium and attractive.

The Mi 9 gets a 6.39-inch Samsung-made Super AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There's no slider this time around and Xiaomi's taken a more conventional approach this time with a waterdrop notch. There's also an in-display fingerprint scanner in there, which has become a common feature on flagships over the past few days.

Xiaomi's also baked in long-press shortcuts into the in-display fingerprint scanner which cannot be customised yet but does add additional functionality into the scanner. The Mi 9 also features a hardware shortcut key to pull up an AI voice assistant of choice.

Inside, we have the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC chugging things along which does make Xiaomi only one of the select few manufacturers to have a device running Qualcomm's more capable hardware. Thogh Xiaomi has yet to explicitly state it, the Mi 9 will not feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 modem, which would make it the company's first 5G-ready smartphone instead of the Mi Mix 3 5G.

The Mi 9 features a triple-camera setup for the first time with a 48 MP primary camera, a 12 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom and a 16 MP ultra-wide angle camera with a field-of-view of 117 degrees. Xiaomi says it’s also using “AI ultra-wide angle distortion correction” to fix the edges of those super-wide shots and effectively deal with barrel distortion.

On the front, we get a single 20 MP f/2.0 shooter along with a feature which has previously worked quite well on Xioami phones and that is the company's software-driven portrait mode. To boast a little, Xioami also had the Mi 9 benchmarked by DXOMark getting a score of 107 points. This total score puts it in third place, two points behind the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro.

Xiaomi was even able to boast about the fact that the Mi 9 scored an overall 107 on DXOMark, which happens to be higher than the just-launched Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

The Mi 9 also gets a 3,300 mAh battery along with a 27-Watt fast charging adapter supplied in the box.

Mi LED Smart Bulb: Price and Specifications

Xiaomi's keynote at MWC surely wasn't all about smartphones. The company launched two types of affordable smart LED bulbs which can be controlled using Xiaomi's Mi Home app. There's the EUR 19.99 priced Mi LED Smart Bulb with support for 16 million colours and a regular Philips WiFi Bulb E27 Smart Bulb with a fixed white colour but with the dimming features.

Both smart bulbs are also compatible with Google Assistant as well as Amazon Alexa, which means you will be able to shout at your phone to switch off or switch on the lights and also change the colours on the light by talking to your assistant on the phone.

As always, you can head here if you wish to keep yourself apprised about the latest developments at MWC 2019

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control
Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

also see

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9's display features have been teased by CEO Lei Jun ahead of 20 Feb launch

Feb 18, 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi teases Mi 9 with 48MP ultra-clear, 12MP telephoto, 16MP wide-angle sensor

Feb 17, 2019

OnePlus

OnePlus to showcase next-gen prototype device at MWC 2019 with 5G, Snapdragon 855

Feb 19, 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi MWC 2019 keynote at 3 pm IST: Here's how and where to watch the event live

Feb 24, 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 9 will pack a Snapdragon 855 and sport a gradient back, confirms CEO

Feb 15, 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 9 series to be launched in China today: Here's how to watch the event live

Feb 20, 2019

science

Conservation Award

Ashoka University professor bags prestigious 50,000 Euro Nature Conservation Award

Feb 22, 2019

Dinosaurs

Did dinosaurs die off because of asteroids or volcanoes? It's complicated

Feb 22, 2019

Indoor Pollution

Living around vinyl floors, fire-resistant sofas can be toxic to kids, study finds

Feb 22, 2019

Gene editing

Scientist that edited babies' genes probably gave them a brain boost too: Study

Feb 22, 2019