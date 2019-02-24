Sunday, February 24, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

MWC 2019 LIVE updates: Xiaomi launches the Mi Mix 3 5G and Mi 9 smartphone globally

tech2 News Staff Feb 24, 2019 15:59:01 IST

Xiaomi is expected to announce that the Mi 9 flagship series for the global audience.

A day to go before the world's largest exhibition of smartphones kicks off and we already have three big global giants who are announcing their products today. Xiaomi, Nokia and Huawei are all set to unveil new smartphones for us today.

MWC 2019.

MWC 2019.

Xiaomi is expected to announce that the Mi 9 flagship series for the global audience. Nokia will be revealing its penta-lens camera called the Nokia 9 PureView along with refresh models for the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1. Huawei will be giving us the first glimpse of the folding phone which is rumoured to be called the Mate X.

We are going to start a LIVE blog for the entire day and keep updating as and when major announcements take place.

For all our latest coverage of MWC, you can head here.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

highlights

read more

  • 16:23 (IST)

    Just as Xiaomi did in China a few days back, the company's also launched its 20W wireless charger

  • 16:21 (IST)

    Mi LED light bulb announced

    The lightbulb supports 16 million colours, Google Voice assistant and Alexa Voice assistant. You can control the light bulb from the Mi Home app. The bulb can last upto 11 years says Xiaomi. The price of the bulb is 19.9 Euros and there will be a whitebullb option for 9.9 Euros in partnership with Philips.

  • 16:19 (IST)

    Just as Xiaomi did in China a few days back, the company's also launched its 20W wireless charger

  • 16:17 (IST)

    The Xiaomi Mi 9 price

    The Xiaomi Mi 9 will start at Euro 449 for the 64 GB + 6 GB RAM version. For the 128 GB + 6 GB RAM  variant will come for 499 Euros. In Spain pre-order start today. It will be available by 28 February.

  • 16:15 (IST)

    AnTuTu scores and Wireless charging

    Xiaomi is now bragging about how the Snapdragon 855 in the Mi 9 has 2X AI performance over the A12 Bionic in the iPhone XS. The phone has an AnTuTu score of 387,851.  The Mi 9 will have the first 20 Watt wireless charger in the world. You can get 10-100 percent in 90 minutes wirelessly

  • 16:12 (IST)

    A look at the cameras on the Xiaomi Mi 9

  • 16:07 (IST)

    Xiaomi and DxOMark

    There goes Xiaomi again bragging about the DxOMark score like it did last year with the Mi Mix 2S and Mi Mix 3.

  • 16:07 (IST)

    A look at the cameras on the Xiaomi Mi 9

  • 16:03 (IST)

    A look at the key design elements of the gorgeous-looking Xiaomi Mi 9

  • 15:55 (IST)

    A look at the key design elements of the gorgeous-looking Xiaomi Mi 9

  • 15:52 (IST)

    Mi 9 Specs

    For all those who want to know about the specs and design of the device, you can check out the link below.

    Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition, Mi 9 SE launched in China

  • 15:50 (IST)

    Next up! Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphone  Mi 9

  • 15:50 (IST)

    Mi 9 announced for global audiences

    The Mi 9 flagship has been announced for global markets after being launched in China about 4 days ago.

  • 15:49 (IST)

    Mi MIx 3 5G price

    The Mi Mix 3 5G will be launched at 599 Euros and will be available starting from May. No information relating to the India launch.

  • 15:47 (IST)

    How much could the price of a 5G Mi Mix 3 be?

  • 15:46 (IST)

    Mi Mix 3 5G

    All the specs seen on the Mi Mix 3 launched back in November are retained in the Mi Mix 3 5G. Now Donavan is reading out all the favourable reviews for the Mi Mix 3.

  • 15:45 (IST)

    The Mi Mix 3 5G looks exactly like the original Mi Mix 3 and features almost all of the same stuff apart from the Qualcomm chip inside

  • 15:44 (IST)

    Xiaomi 5G demo

    Xiaomi makes history by making the first 5G call outside of China for the first time! Xiaomi wants to make sure that we know that this was real 5G and not fake 5G. Shots fired?

  • 15:42 (IST)

    Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G Specs

    Xiaomi Mi Mix 3S has been launched with Snapdragon 855 chipset with the X50 5G modem. The phone will have a 2 GBps download speeds, which means that you can download a high-res movie in 1 second.

  • 15:41 (IST)

    We finally move on to the business end on things. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G!

  • 15:40 (IST)

    Donavan Sung, Product Manager of Xiaomi Global is here

    He has announced the Mi Mix 3 5G is here.

  • 15:39 (IST)

    Qualcomm Snapdragon

    Snapdragon 855 is the fastest mobile computing platform says Qualcomm and it will be the first commercially available 5G chipset. The AI engine in the chipset is nearly twice as fast as the competing Android chipset. Qualcomm's Elite Gaming is going to be available in Xiaomi phones.

  • 15:38 (IST)

    "5G deployment across the world will be much much faster than what we saw with 4G", says Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon

  • 15:36 (IST)

    Qualcomm is talking about 5G

    Qualcomm will be on the forefront for the drive in 5G technology. Move to Gigabit bandwidth and low latency network will help in moving to cloud computing gaming and streaming will become even easier. 5G will let you connect to all the IoT devices around your house. Qualcomm will likely be making chipsets for a reliable 5G interface,

  • 15:32 (IST)

    Qualcomm President Cristiano is now on stage

    Qualcomm is explaining its relationship with Xiaomi and how it will be bringing its next-gen chipset into the phone.

  • 15:31 (IST)

    To talk more on 5G and its use in smartphones, Cristiano Amon, President of Qualcomm Incorporated takes stage

  • 15:30 (IST)

    Xiaomi explaining why 5G is going to be innovative

    Xiaomi is going to drive the next innovation for the 5G race. Xiaomi has been studying for quite some time in terms of 5G. The company has been setting up 5G infrastructure in China to make a fast push to 5G. Xiaomi connected for the first time with 5G in September last year.

  • 15:28 (IST)

    And... we have our first major fail on stage at this year's MWC

  • 15:26 (IST)

    Xiaomi and 5G

    Xiaomi will be making a lot of strides in 5G. We will be seeing a 5G Xiaomi phone quite soon. Xiaomi will be investing $1.5 billion in development of 5G products in its portfolio.

  • 15:26 (IST)

    Xiaomi's expecting a boom in IoT connectivity across the world with 5G becoming a reality this year

  • 15:23 (IST)

    Xiaomi's AI demo

    Now we are seeing Xiaomi's CEO demonstrating the smart LED and bulbs which can be connected to Xiaomi's home network via Google's Voice assistant. But it looks like they are facing an Oops moment on the stage. Technology these days. *Sigh*

  • 15:22 (IST)

    Thought Xiaomi excels only in selling smartphones? Well the Chinese company also has the largest consumer IoT platform in the world!

  • 15:19 (IST)

    Xiaomi's IOT platform

    The Chinese smartphone maker has added 132,000,000 + users on its connected wearables network.

  • 15:16 (IST)

    Xiaomi users and growth

    Xiaomi has 225,000,000 million MIUI users in the world, It is also the number one smartphone seller in Spain. Xiaomi is also number one in the wearables.segment in the world.

  • 15:12 (IST)

    The Xiaomi event has begun

    We will likely be seeing the launch of the Mi 9 for the global audience.

  • 15:07 (IST)

  • 15:06 (IST)

    Xiaomi's event will begin shortly

    The event was supposed to begin at 3.00 pm IST but we are still being treated to Xiaomi product videos.

  • 14:27 (IST)

    Xiaomi Live stream for MWC

    Xiaomi's event is going to be held at 3.00 pm today IST. We are going to keep updating this live blog with all the latest updates. In case you wish to want the launch live you can check out the YouTube embed below.

  • 14:08 (IST)

    Oppo unveiled its new 10X optical zoom technology 

    Yesterday Oppo was active at MWC 2019 for unveiling its 10X lossless zoom technology which will be seen on Oppo's next phone in 2019 H2. A 5G Oppo phone was also shown but it is as of now unnamed.

  • 14:01 (IST)

  • 13:57 (IST)

    Xiaomi's event will be begin at 3.00 pm IST

    Xiaomi will be holding an event to unveil the Mi 9 Flagship smartphone. We might also see the folding phone from the company. If you need to know when and where to watch the event, check out the link below.

    Xiaomi MWC 2019 keynote at 3 pm IST: Here's how and where to watch the event live

  • 13:54 (IST)

    Welcome to the LIVE blog for MWC 2019

    While MWC begins tomorrow officially, today we have Huawei, Xiaomi and Nokia making major announcements regarding new smartphones or technologies. Our live blog will run through the entire day and we shall keep you updated about the latest developments. 

    • read more



top reviews

Samsung Galaxy Note9 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

Samsung Galaxy Note9 (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (64GB, 4GB RAM)

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro (64GB, 4GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (Core i7)

Microsoft Surface Book 2 (Core i7)

TECH2 RATING

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

TECH2 RATING

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

LG G7+ ThinQ (128GB, 6GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control
Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

also see

Nokia

Nokia MWC 2019: When and where to watch the event livestream

Feb 24, 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition, Mi 9 SE launched; features SD855, triple cameras

Feb 20, 2019

Huawei

Huawei to launch a foldable 5G phone at MWC 2019 today: how to watch the event

Feb 24, 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9's display features have been teased by CEO Lei Jun ahead of 20 Feb launch

Feb 18, 2019

MWC2019

MWC 2019: Here's all you need to about the major smartphone launches

Feb 23, 2019

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView leaked live image surfaces online ahead of 24 February launch

Feb 09, 2019

science

Conservation Award

Ashoka University professor bags prestigious 50,000 Euro Nature Conservation Award

Feb 22, 2019

Dinosaurs

Did dinosaurs die off because of asteroids or volcanoes? It's complicated

Feb 22, 2019

Indoor Pollution

Living around vinyl floors, fire-resistant sofas can be toxic to kids, study finds

Feb 22, 2019

Gene editing

Scientist that edited babies' genes probably gave them a brain boost too: Study

Feb 22, 2019