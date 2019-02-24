A day to go before the world's largest exhibition of smartphones kicks off and we already have three big global giants who are announcing their products today. Xiaomi, Nokia and Huawei are all set to unveil new smartphones for us today.

Xiaomi is expected to announce that the Mi 9 flagship series for the global audience. Nokia will be revealing its penta-lens camera called the Nokia 9 PureView along with refresh models for the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1. Huawei will be giving us the first glimpse of the folding phone which is rumoured to be called the Mate X.

We are going to start a LIVE blog for the entire day and keep updating as and when major announcements take place.

