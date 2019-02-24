16:23 (IST)
Just as Xiaomi did in China a few days back, the company's also launched its 20W wireless charger
16:21 (IST)
Mi LED light bulb announced
The lightbulb supports 16 million colours, Google Voice assistant and Alexa Voice assistant. You can control the light bulb from the Mi Home app. The bulb can last upto 11 years says Xiaomi. The price of the bulb is 19.9 Euros and there will be a whitebullb option for 9.9 Euros in partnership with Philips.
16:19 (IST)
16:17 (IST)
The Xiaomi Mi 9 price
The Xiaomi Mi 9 will start at Euro 449 for the 64 GB + 6 GB RAM version. For the 128 GB + 6 GB RAM variant will come for 499 Euros. In Spain pre-order start today. It will be available by 28 February.
16:15 (IST)
AnTuTu scores and Wireless charging
Xiaomi is now bragging about how the Snapdragon 855 in the Mi 9 has 2X AI performance over the A12 Bionic in the iPhone XS. The phone has an AnTuTu score of 387,851. The Mi 9 will have the first 20 Watt wireless charger in the world. You can get 10-100 percent in 90 minutes wirelessly
16:12 (IST)
A look at the cameras on the Xiaomi Mi 9
16:07 (IST)
Xiaomi and DxOMark
There goes Xiaomi again bragging about the DxOMark score like it did last year with the Mi Mix 2S and Mi Mix 3.
16:07 (IST)
16:03 (IST)
A look at the key design elements of the gorgeous-looking Xiaomi Mi 9
15:55 (IST)
15:52 (IST)
Mi 9 Specs
For all those who want to know about the specs and design of the device, you can check out the link below.
Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition, Mi 9 SE launched in China
15:50 (IST)
Next up! Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphone — Mi 9
15:50 (IST)
Mi 9 announced for global audiences
The Mi 9 flagship has been announced for global markets after being launched in China about 4 days ago.
15:49 (IST)
Mi MIx 3 5G price
The Mi Mix 3 5G will be launched at 599 Euros and will be available starting from May. No information relating to the India launch.
15:47 (IST)
How much could the price of a 5G Mi Mix 3 be?
15:46 (IST)
Mi Mix 3 5G
All the specs seen on the Mi Mix 3 launched back in November are retained in the Mi Mix 3 5G. Now Donavan is reading out all the favourable reviews for the Mi Mix 3.
15:45 (IST)
The Mi Mix 3 5G looks exactly like the original Mi Mix 3 and features almost all of the same stuff apart from the Qualcomm chip inside
15:44 (IST)
Xiaomi 5G demo
Xiaomi makes history by making the first 5G call outside of China for the first time! Xiaomi wants to make sure that we know that this was real 5G and not fake 5G. Shots fired?
15:42 (IST)
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G Specs
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3S has been launched with Snapdragon 855 chipset with the X50 5G modem. The phone will have a 2 GBps download speeds, which means that you can download a high-res movie in 1 second.
15:41 (IST)
We finally move on to the business end on things. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G!
15:40 (IST)
Donavan Sung, Product Manager of Xiaomi Global is here
He has announced the Mi Mix 3 5G is here.
15:39 (IST)
Qualcomm Snapdragon
Snapdragon 855 is the fastest mobile computing platform says Qualcomm and it will be the first commercially available 5G chipset. The AI engine in the chipset is nearly twice as fast as the competing Android chipset. Qualcomm's Elite Gaming is going to be available in Xiaomi phones.
15:38 (IST)
"5G deployment across the world will be much much faster than what we saw with 4G", says Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon
#5G will offer ultra high speeds, low latency and wider connectivity over 4G LTE: @Xiaomi#MWC2019 pic.twitter.com/y4ErbrnwaS— Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 24, 2019
15:36 (IST)
Qualcomm is talking about 5G
Qualcomm will be on the forefront for the drive in 5G technology. Move to Gigabit bandwidth and low latency network will help in moving to cloud computing gaming and streaming will become even easier. 5G will let you connect to all the IoT devices around your house. Qualcomm will likely be making chipsets for a reliable 5G interface,
15:32 (IST)
Qualcomm President Cristiano is now on stage
Qualcomm is explaining its relationship with Xiaomi and how it will be bringing its next-gen chipset into the phone.
15:31 (IST)
To talk more on 5G and its use in smartphones, Cristiano Amon, President of Qualcomm Incorporated takes stage
15:30 (IST)
Xiaomi explaining why 5G is going to be innovative
Xiaomi is going to drive the next innovation for the 5G race. Xiaomi has been studying for quite some time in terms of 5G. The company has been setting up 5G infrastructure in China to make a fast push to 5G. Xiaomi connected for the first time with 5G in September last year.
15:28 (IST)
And... we have our first major fail on stage at this year's MWC
.@xiaomi shows off its connected IoT products. But ooops, the goof up onstage! The air purifier wouldn't turn off with a command. pic.twitter.com/2Gmn6OSOGm— Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 24, 2019
15:26 (IST)
Xiaomi and 5G
Xiaomi will be making a lot of strides in 5G. We will be seeing a 5G Xiaomi phone quite soon. Xiaomi will be investing $1.5 billion in development of 5G products in its portfolio.
15:26 (IST)
Xiaomi's expecting a boom in IoT connectivity across the world with 5G becoming a reality this year
15:23 (IST)
Xiaomi's AI demo
Now we are seeing Xiaomi's CEO demonstrating the smart LED and bulbs which can be connected to Xiaomi's home network via Google's Voice assistant. But it looks like they are facing an Oops moment on the stage. Technology these days. *Sigh*
15:22 (IST)
Thought Xiaomi excels only in selling smartphones? Well the Chinese company also has the largest consumer IoT platform in the world!
15:19 (IST)
Xiaomi's IOT platform
The Chinese smartphone maker has added 132,000,000 + users on its connected wearables network.
15:16 (IST)
Xiaomi users and growth
Xiaomi has 225,000,000 million MIUI users in the world, It is also the number one smartphone seller in Spain. Xiaomi is also number one in the wearables.segment in the world.
15:12 (IST)
The Xiaomi event has begun
We will likely be seeing the launch of the Mi 9 for the global audience.
15:07 (IST)
We are at the @xiaomi event at #MWC19. Stay tuned to know what’s coming... pic.twitter.com/L3W8W8ZHs2— Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 24, 2019
15:06 (IST)
Xiaomi's event will begin shortly
The event was supposed to begin at 3.00 pm IST but we are still being treated to Xiaomi product videos.
14:27 (IST)
Xiaomi Live stream for MWC
Xiaomi's event is going to be held at 3.00 pm today IST. We are going to keep updating this live blog with all the latest updates. In case you wish to want the launch live you can check out the YouTube embed below.
14:08 (IST)
Oppo unveiled its new 10X optical zoom technology
Yesterday Oppo was active at MWC 2019 for unveiling its 10X lossless zoom technology which will be seen on Oppo's next phone in 2019 H2. A 5G Oppo phone was also shown but it is as of now unnamed.
. @oppo has unveiled its 10X lossless camera zoom technology and also demoed an unnamed 5G phone at #MWC2019. https://t.co/NJH4lfQWk4— Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 23, 2019
14:01 (IST)
Our resident internetwaali @Nandiniwhy brings you a little glimpse of Barcelona, before #MWC19 officially kicks off today. pic.twitter.com/BoDAbE4r93— Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 24, 2019
13:57 (IST)
Xiaomi's event will be begin at 3.00 pm IST
Xiaomi will be holding an event to unveil the Mi 9 Flagship smartphone. We might also see the folding phone from the company. If you need to know when and where to watch the event, check out the link below.
Xiaomi MWC 2019 keynote at 3 pm IST: Here's how and where to watch the event live
13:54 (IST)
Welcome to the LIVE blog for MWC 2019
While MWC begins tomorrow officially, today we have Huawei, Xiaomi and Nokia making major announcements regarding new smartphones or technologies. Our live blog will run through the entire day and we shall keep you updated about the latest developments.
