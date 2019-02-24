Sunday, February 24, 2019 Back to
MWC 2019 LIVE updates: HMD Global is up next with the penta-lens Nokia 9 PureView expected to debut

tech2 News Staff Feb 24, 2019 20:41:01 IST

HMD Global is expected to swoop us off the floor with its flagship the Nokia 9 Pureview.

A day to go before the world's largest exhibition of smartphones kicks off and we already have three big global giants who are announcing their products today. Xiaomi, Nokia and Huawei are all set to unveil new smartphones for us today.

MWC 2019.

Xiaomi is expected to announce that the Mi 9 flagship series for the global audience. Nokia will be revealing its penta-lens camera called the Nokia 9 PureView along with refresh models for the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1. Huawei will be giving us the first glimpse of the folding phone which is rumoured to be called the Mate X.

We are going to start a LIVE blog for the entire day and keep updating as and when major announcements take place.

For all our latest coverage of MWC, you can head here.

highlights

  • 20:42 (IST)

    Nokia and software updates

    Thanks to stock Android, Nokia was the fastest to bring the Android Oreo to its devices and also delivered Android Pie faster than other manufacturers. Perhaps they haven't heard of the Pixel smartphones. 

  • 20:37 (IST)

    Nokia and feature phones

    Nokia is the number 1 player in the feature phone market. The Nokia 3310 and 8110 were released last year and have sold as many as 10 million units worldwide.

  • 20:36 (IST)

    Nokia user base

    Nokia has tripled its smartphone numbers in the last two years. Nokia has become one of the leading smartphone maker in many parts of the world.

  • 20:36 (IST)

    Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD Global gets us underway

  • 20:34 (IST)

    The event has started

    We are now going to see the flagship Nokia 9 PureView smartphone.

  • 20:33 (IST)

    We're minutes away from commencement, meanwhile, here's a look at the beautiful venue for the event

  • 20:31 (IST)

    We're all set!

  • 20:30 (IST)

  • 20:27 (IST)

    In case you want to watch the event 

    We will be providing LIVE coverage of the event but just in case you wish to watch the livestream, you can see it in the YouTube embed below.

  • 20:22 (IST)

    HMD Global is up next

    The Finnish smartphone maker Nokia is about to unveil its flagship of this year called the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone. Apart from that we are going to see a whole lot of new updates to Nokia's previous smartphones as well. To know more click on the link below.

    Nokia MWC 2019: When and where to watch the event livestream

  • 19:29 (IST)

    The Mate X features Huawei's very own Balong 5000 5G modem which the company claims, is the fastest in the world

  • 19:28 (IST)

    The event has ended

    Stay tuned for the Nokia event starting at 8:30 pm IST.

  • 19:27 (IST)

    Mate X Price

    The MateBook X Pro - 1,599 Euro  

    Mate X price - 2,299 Euro for the 8 GB RAM + 512 GB internal storage. It will be made available in mid-2019.

  • 19:25 (IST)

  • 19:25 (IST)

    Huawei Mate X charging

    The Mate X has 4,500 mAh battery and will come with the 55 watt charger which is faster than the Mate 20 Pro, which had 45 Wh charger. Full charge on the Mate X is claimed to be at 30 minutes which is much faster than the likes of Apple iPhone XS Max. You can use the charger to charge your laptops as well.

  • 19:24 (IST)

    Despite being a foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate X is exceptionally thin. Here's the comparison. Wow!

  • 19:17 (IST)

    Mate X will have 5G

    The Mate X will have 5G enabled inside it. The phone comes with the large number of world first. The phone will have Huawei's Kirin 980 chipset and Balong 500 5G modem inside it.

  • 19:16 (IST)

    Mate X Camera and case

    The camera has been made in association with German camera maker Leica. The large skin gives you an edge-to-edge experience while viewing photos. The back screen let your subject view the photo being taken in real time. The phone comes with a smart cover to give good protection against fall.

  • 19:14 (IST)

  • 19:13 (IST)

    Huawei Mate X thickness

    When folded, the phone is only 11-mm compared to the 17 mm in competing products. There is no gap in the phone's fold like the one seen on the Royole FlexPai.

  • 19:12 (IST)

    Oouch Samsung! That will hurt.

  • 19:11 (IST)

    A look at the three modes in which the Mate X can be folded into

  • 19:10 (IST)

    Galaxy Fold vs Mate X

    In comparison to the Galaxy Fold which has a 4.8-inch front display and a 7.4-inch full opened display, the Mate X is certainly bigger. It also has no no-notch on the front. The hinge has been designed for the past three years to give the front-to-back fold. The hinge has 100 patents inside it.

  • 19:08 (IST)

    Mate X display

    The phone, unlike the Galaxy X, opens outwards instead of inwards. Phone has an 8.nch screen when fully opened up. and on the front, we have a 6.6-inch screen. There is a screen on the back and on the front. 

  • 19:07 (IST)

    The moment we've been waiting for — the Huawei Mate X!

  • 19:06 (IST)

    The new Matebook 14 may not be as premium as the Matebook X Pro but certainly isn't a slouch in terms of performance

  • 19:05 (IST)

    Huawei folding phone Mate X announced

    The Chinese smartphone maker has unveiled the Mate X folding smartphone and it comes with 5G.

  • 19:01 (IST)

  • 19:01 (IST)

    5G CPE

    Huawei is now showing the world's fastest 5G CPE called the Huawei 5G CPE Pro. It can give up to 4.6 GBps in theory and live network speeds achieved is 3.2 Gbps. Wi-Fi 6 can make this speed upto 4.8 GBps to give you the best use.

  • 19:00 (IST)

    Huawei's second introduction at this year's MWC, the Matebook 14

  • 18:58 (IST)

  • 18:57 (IST)

    A new MateBook

    With the MateBook X, MateBook D and MateBook E, now we have a fourth series in the MateBook family called just the MateBook. A 14-inch and touch variant of the laptop has also been introduced. This laptop also has 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and it also has 3:2 aspect ratio with QHD display. The 8th-gen Intel mobile processors are also present along with NVIDIA's MX250 GPU.

  • 18:56 (IST)

    A look at all the improvements on the new Huawei Matebook X Pro

  • 18:53 (IST)

    The new Matebook X Pro features a beautiful display with a 91% screen-to body ratio and super small bezels

  • 18:51 (IST)

    Huawei Share OneHop

    Huawei's newest share technology is being demoed on stage which can let you easily transfer media from your phone to your MateBook X Pro. Seems quite impressive. Just swipe down with three fingers to send the picture toand fro from your laptop and phone.

  • 18:47 (IST)

    Huawei graphics and Audio

    The MateBook X Pro has an NVIDIA MX250 GPU graphics card. The power key doubles as a fingerprint reader giving easy protection. The laptop comes with a quad-speaker design with Dolby Atmos. 

  • 18:44 (IST)

    Intel and Huawei

    The laptop comes with the 8th-gen Intel mobile platform. Chris Walker, CP of Intel is explaining its partnership with Huawei to drive forward performance and design of laptops. 

  • 18:41 (IST)

    MateBook X Pro design

    The laptop has a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and has a thickness of 7.3 mm only. The laptop comes in a 3:2 aspect ratio and has a touch screen display with FHD+ resolution. 

  • 18:41 (IST)

  • 18:39 (IST)

    First off, a new laptop. What's it called? the Huawei Matebook X Pro (2019)

  • 18:38 (IST)

    Huawei MateBook X

    Huawei has had 4x growth in PC shipments in the past one year. Now Huawei has unveiled the new MateBook X Pro laptop which the company says is borderless.

  • 18:36 (IST)

    Huawei, a leading smartphone brand

    18 years ago only 2 percent of China knew about Huawei. Now it is the second biggest smartphone maker. Huawei has made great strides in the tablet and wearables business. The company has spent $5 billion in R&D last year.

  • 18:36 (IST)

    Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei's consumer business takes the stage to begin proceedings

  • 18:34 (IST)

    Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Group has taken the stage

    Richard is here to explain how Huawei is connecting the future with its telecom business. The company has shipped 206 million smartphones shipped and has spent $52 billion in its telecom business.

  • 18:29 (IST)

  • 18:27 (IST)

    We are about to begin

    The hype is real about Huawei's foldable smartphone which is said to be called the Mate X. 5 minutes out. Right  on time by Huawei.

  • 17:58 (IST)

    In case you wish to watch the live stream

    While we will be covering each aspect of the Huawei launch, you can watch the livestream in the YouTube embed below.

  • 17:53 (IST)

    Huawei launch livestream

    In case you wish to know more about what Huawei is planning for this years MWC, you can click on the link below.

    Huawei to launch a foldable 5G phone at MWC 2019 today: how to watch the event

  • 17:51 (IST)

    Huawei up next

    Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is about to unveil its folding display smartphone today and apart from that we are sure to get some 5G related announcements. The event starts at 6.30 pm IST.

  • 16:25 (IST)

    A look at all the products launched by Xiaomi at its keynote today

