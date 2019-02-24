20:42 (IST)
Nokia and software updates
Thanks to stock Android, Nokia was the fastest to bring the Android Oreo to its devices and also delivered Android Pie faster than other manufacturers. Perhaps they haven't heard of the Pixel smartphones.
20:37 (IST)
Nokia and feature phones
Nokia is the number 1 player in the feature phone market. The Nokia 3310 and 8110 were released last year and have sold as many as 10 million units worldwide.
20:36 (IST)
Nokia user base
Nokia has tripled its smartphone numbers in the last two years. Nokia has become one of the leading smartphone maker in many parts of the world.
20:36 (IST)
Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD Global gets us underway
20:34 (IST)
The event has started
We are now going to see the flagship Nokia 9 PureView smartphone.
20:33 (IST)
We're minutes away from commencement, meanwhile, here's a look at the beautiful venue for the event
20:31 (IST)
We're all set!
February 24, 2019
20:30 (IST)
20:27 (IST)
In case you want to watch the event
We will be providing LIVE coverage of the event but just in case you wish to watch the livestream, you can see it in the YouTube embed below.
20:22 (IST)
HMD Global is up next
The Finnish smartphone maker Nokia is about to unveil its flagship of this year called the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone. Apart from that we are going to see a whole lot of new updates to Nokia's previous smartphones as well. To know more click on the link below.
Nokia MWC 2019: When and where to watch the event livestream
19:29 (IST)
19:28 (IST)
The event has ended
Stay tuned for the Nokia event starting at 8:30 pm IST.
19:27 (IST)
Mate X Price
The MateBook X Pro - 1,599 Euro
Mate X price - 2,299 Euro for the 8 GB RAM + 512 GB internal storage. It will be made available in mid-2019.
19:25 (IST)
19:25 (IST)
Huawei Mate X charging
The Mate X has 4,500 mAh battery and will come with the 55 watt charger which is faster than the Mate 20 Pro, which had 45 Wh charger. Full charge on the Mate X is claimed to be at 30 minutes which is much faster than the likes of Apple iPhone XS Max. You can use the charger to charge your laptops as well.
19:24 (IST)
19:17 (IST)
Mate X will have 5G
The Mate X will have 5G enabled inside it. The phone comes with the large number of world first. The phone will have Huawei's Kirin 980 chipset and Balong 500 5G modem inside it.
19:16 (IST)
Mate X Camera and case
The camera has been made in association with German camera maker Leica. The large skin gives you an edge-to-edge experience while viewing photos. The back screen let your subject view the photo being taken in real time. The phone comes with a smart cover to give good protection against fall.
19:14 (IST)
19:13 (IST)
Huawei Mate X thickness
When folded, the phone is only 11-mm compared to the 17 mm in competing products. There is no gap in the phone's fold like the one seen on the Royole FlexPai.
19:12 (IST)
Oouch Samsung! That will hurt.
19:11 (IST)
A look at the three modes in which the Mate X can be folded into
19:10 (IST)
Galaxy Fold vs Mate X
In comparison to the Galaxy Fold which has a 4.8-inch front display and a 7.4-inch full opened display, the Mate X is certainly bigger. It also has no no-notch on the front. The hinge has been designed for the past three years to give the front-to-back fold. The hinge has 100 patents inside it.
19:08 (IST)
Mate X display
The phone, unlike the Galaxy X, opens outwards instead of inwards. Phone has an 8.nch screen when fully opened up. and on the front, we have a 6.6-inch screen. There is a screen on the back and on the front.
19:07 (IST)
The moment we've been waiting for — the Huawei Mate X!
19:06 (IST)
19:05 (IST)
Huawei folding phone Mate X announced
The Chinese smartphone maker has unveiled the Mate X folding smartphone and it comes with 5G.
19:01 (IST)
19:01 (IST)
5G CPE
Huawei is now showing the world's fastest 5G CPE called the Huawei 5G CPE Pro. It can give up to 4.6 GBps in theory and live network speeds achieved is 3.2 Gbps. Wi-Fi 6 can make this speed upto 4.8 GBps to give you the best use.
19:00 (IST)
18:58 (IST)
18:57 (IST)
A new MateBook
With the MateBook X, MateBook D and MateBook E, now we have a fourth series in the MateBook family called just the MateBook. A 14-inch and touch variant of the laptop has also been introduced. This laptop also has 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and it also has 3:2 aspect ratio with QHD display. The 8th-gen Intel mobile processors are also present along with NVIDIA's MX250 GPU.
18:56 (IST)
A look at all the improvements on the new Huawei Matebook X Pro
18:53 (IST)
18:51 (IST)
Huawei Share OneHop
Huawei's newest share technology is being demoed on stage which can let you easily transfer media from your phone to your MateBook X Pro. Seems quite impressive. Just swipe down with three fingers to send the picture toand fro from your laptop and phone.
18:47 (IST)
Huawei graphics and Audio
The MateBook X Pro has an NVIDIA MX250 GPU graphics card. The power key doubles as a fingerprint reader giving easy protection. The laptop comes with a quad-speaker design with Dolby Atmos.
18:44 (IST)
Intel and Huawei
The laptop comes with the 8th-gen Intel mobile platform. Chris Walker, CP of Intel is explaining its partnership with Huawei to drive forward performance and design of laptops.
18:41 (IST)
MateBook X Pro design
The laptop has a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and has a thickness of 7.3 mm only. The laptop comes in a 3:2 aspect ratio and has a touch screen display with FHD+ resolution.
18:41 (IST)
18:39 (IST)
First off, a new laptop. What's it called? the Huawei Matebook X Pro (2019)
18:38 (IST)
Huawei MateBook X
Huawei has had 4x growth in PC shipments in the past one year. Now Huawei has unveiled the new MateBook X Pro laptop which the company says is borderless.
18:36 (IST)
Huawei, a leading smartphone brand
18 years ago only 2 percent of China knew about Huawei. Now it is the second biggest smartphone maker. Huawei has made great strides in the tablet and wearables business. The company has spent $5 billion in R&D last year.
18:36 (IST)
Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei's consumer business takes the stage to begin proceedings
18:34 (IST)
Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Group has taken the stage
Richard is here to explain how Huawei is connecting the future with its telecom business. The company has shipped 206 million smartphones shipped and has spent $52 billion in its telecom business.
18:29 (IST)
The world's first 5G #foldablephone could make its debut today. Here's how you can watch @HuaweiMobile's #MWC2019 keynote Live at 6:30 pm IST today. #HuaweiMateX— Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 24, 2019
18:27 (IST)
We are about to begin
The hype is real about Huawei's foldable smartphone which is said to be called the Mate X. 5 minutes out. Right on time by Huawei.
17:58 (IST)
In case you wish to watch the live stream
While we will be covering each aspect of the Huawei launch, you can watch the livestream in the YouTube embed below.
17:53 (IST)
Huawei launch livestream
In case you wish to know more about what Huawei is planning for this years MWC, you can click on the link below.
Huawei to launch a foldable 5G phone at MWC 2019 today: how to watch the event
17:51 (IST)
Huawei up next
Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is about to unveil its folding display smartphone today and apart from that we are sure to get some 5G related announcements. The event starts at 6.30 pm IST.
16:25 (IST)
A look at all the products launched by Xiaomi at its keynote today
