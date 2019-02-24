tech2 News Staff

Huawei has been surrounded with multiple controversies across parts of the world, but none of that appears to have deterred the Chinese tech company's gusto at MWC 2019.

Having released the stunning Matebook X Pro at last year's edition of MWC, Huawei's gone ahead and updated the thin and light laptop for 2019. That's not all, there's also the addition of two more comparatively cheaper option - the Matebook 14.

Matebook X Pro (2019) - Price and specifications

The Huawei MateBook X Pro comes in two variants - the price for the variant with an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD is 1,599 EUR (approximately Rs 1,29,000), while the variant with a Core i7 processor, 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage will cost €1,999 (approximately Rs 1,60,000).

While the design of this year's Matebook X Pro remains predominatly unchanged. The new model comes with a 13.9-inch LTPS FullView display with a resolution of 3,000 x 2,000 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of an impressive 91 percent. The display, this time has a 3:2 aspect ratio, which the company claims is better for connectivity.

Inside, taking care of performance this time are 8th-generation Intel chipsets with Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. The inside also features quad-speakers designed by Huawei with support for Dolby Atmos.

The new Matebook X Pro also comes with the same number of ports as last years variant but Huawei has updated one of the Type-C ports to a full four-lane capable Thunderbolt 3 port.

Huawei Matebook 14 - Price and specifications

Design-wise, the MateBook 14 looks very similar to the X Pro, but it has a 14-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 2160 x 1440 pixels. There's no Thunderbolt 3 port like the Matebook X Pro and the laptop gets a regular USB-C port instead. Other ports include one HDMI, one USB 3.0 Type-A port, and one USB-A 2.0 port. It has the same keyboard, trackpad, fingerprint scanner and even the same pop-up webcam as the more expensive model.

The speakers also get a cut, with the Matebook 14 featuring only two speakers.

The Matebook 14 also comes in two options - an 8th gen Intel Core i7 powered variant with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB of solid state drive storage and an integrated Intel UHD 620 GPU priced at EUR 1,199 (approximately Rs 96,500). The top-end option features an Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU and a touch-sensitive display for which you'll have to cough up an additional EUR 200.

