21:23 (IST)
That's it folks! A look at all the Nokia devices launched by HMD Global today
21:21 (IST)
And that concludes proceedings for today
With Nokia's event we now come to a close for today's MWC experience. Be sure to join us tomorrow as we look at other major smartphone launches. Good night!
21:21 (IST)
The Nokia 9 Pureview starts at a price of $699
21:20 (IST)
And here's the photo we saw so often in the leaks :D
21:20 (IST)
Nokia 9 PureView design, display and price
The phone has a thickness is 8 mm and it has IPX68 waterproofing. The phone has a 2K pOLED panel and also has wireless charging capabilities. The fingerprint sensor is on the back. Inside the phone is 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone will be available for $699 and it will be available starting March.
21:17 (IST)
Two of the lenses on #Nokia9Pureview are monochrome sensors. @HMDGlobal @nokia #MWC2019 pic.twitter.com/VbvT1QE08r— Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 24, 2019
21:16 (IST)
Five camera madness on the Nokia 9 Pureview
All camera lenses of #nokia9pureview together offer 60 megapixels, which can also be higher depending on the scene you are capturing. #MWC2019 @nokia @NokiaMobile @NokiamobileIN @HMDGlobal pic.twitter.com/lnA0pW646u— Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 24, 2019
21:15 (IST)
And now..... The #Nokia9Pureview! #MWC2019 @nokia @HMDGlobal pic.twitter.com/ZK3N00gHHE— Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 24, 2019
21:15 (IST)
Nokia 9 PureView Camera
The phone has a 12 MP depth control sensor.Nokia has partnered with Lightroom to give the best photo editing possible on a smartphone says Nokia. There is also a partnership with Google to edit the bokeh or blur in Google Photos. The phone can deliver stunning B&W photos with the three monochrome sensors. The exposure time of the camera can be set to 10 seconds.
21:10 (IST)
Nokia 9 PureView is here
The Nokia 9 PureVIew is here and it comes with a massive five Zeiss camera lenses. Two cameras are RGB sensors. The other three are monochrome. The monochrome sensors allow for 2.4x light capture. One picture is taken by all the five cameras and you can go up to 240 MP with all the cameras.
21:09 (IST)
Here it is! The obnoxious penta-camera featuring Nokia 9 Pureview
21:07 (IST)
A look at the prices of the two phones
21:07 (IST)
Nokia 4.2 and 3.2 announced
The Nokia 4.2 comes with a drop-notch style design and an extra button to launch the Google Assistant. The phone has a dual-camera system. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 459 SoC and 5.4-inch screen. The Nokia 3.2 is a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a single camera and a drop notch. Inside is 4,000 mAh battery and a Snapdragon 429 SoC. The notification light on both the phones is on the side inbuilt in the power button. The Nokia 4.2 is priced at $169 and Nokia 3.2 is priced at $149.
21:06 (IST)
The Nokia 4.2 and 3.2 also get Face Unlock
21:02 (IST)
Both the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 will feature a dedicated Google Assistant button
21:00 (IST)
More images of the new Nokia 3.2
...and there is also Nokia 3.2 that has been announced. @nokia @HMDGlobal #MWC2019 pic.twitter.com/ylGxp6sMfD— Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 24, 2019
20:59 (IST)
Sitting right below the Nokia 4.2 in HMD Global's lineup is the new Nokia 3.2
20:58 (IST)
Next up! The new Nokia 4.2 which runs on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 439 Octa-core SoC
20:55 (IST)
The Nokia 1 Plus will run on Google's Android Pie Go Edition and will be priced at $99
20:54 (IST)
Nokia 1 Plus
The Nokia 1 Plus is going to be an upgrade to the Nokia 1 Android Go Phone. It looks like the Nokia 1 but it has a bigger 5.4-inch LCD display. The rear camera is 8 MP and the front camera is 5 MP. It will come with Android 9.0 Pie Go addition. It comes with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB storage. The phone will be sold for $ 99 in three colours.
20:53 (IST)
The Nokia 1 Plus, HMD Global's entry-level smartphone for 2019
20:51 (IST)
Presenting the new Nokia 210! HMD Global's only new feature phone this year at MWC 2019
20:49 (IST)
We are starting with feature phones and the first is Nokia 210
The Nokia 210 is the most affordable feature phone in the lineup with 2.5 G connectivity. It also has a camera and can access the internet. There is also a built-in app store as well. Battery life of the device is touted to be about a month. Yikes. The phone will be available in Red, Grey and Black. The retail price will be $35.
20:46 (IST)
We are now finally going to see some new Nokia phones
Juho Sarvikas, CPO of HMD Global has come on stage to give us the first official look at Nokia's 2019 portfolio of devices.
20:42 (IST)
Nokia and software updates
Thanks to stock Android, Nokia was the fastest to bring the Android Oreo to its devices and also delivered Android Pie faster than other manufacturers. Perhaps they haven't heard of the Pixel smartphones.
20:37 (IST)
Nokia and feature phones
Nokia is the number 1 player in the feature phone market. The Nokia 3310 and 8110 were released last year and have sold as many as 10 million units worldwide.
20:36 (IST)
Nokia user base
Nokia has tripled its smartphone numbers in the last two years. Nokia has become one of the leading smartphone maker in many parts of the world.
20:36 (IST)
Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD Global gets us underway
20:34 (IST)
The event has started
We are now going to see the flagship Nokia 9 PureView smartphone.
20:33 (IST)
We're minutes away from commencement, meanwhile, here's a look at the beautiful venue for the event
.@HMDGlobal has a gorgeous event venue with some beautiful music. #MWC2019 pic.twitter.com/rbY7NXJ429— Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 24, 2019
20:31 (IST)
We're all set!
February 24, 2019
20:30 (IST)
Pictures of pictures taken using the new @nokia phones. @HMDGlobal #MWC2019 pic.twitter.com/7GIrK0j9UP— Tech2 (@tech2eets) February 24, 2019
20:27 (IST)
In case you want to watch the event
We will be providing LIVE coverage of the event but just in case you wish to watch the livestream, you can see it in the YouTube embed below.
20:22 (IST)
HMD Global is up next
The Finnish smartphone maker Nokia is about to unveil its flagship of this year called the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone. Apart from that we are going to see a whole lot of new updates to Nokia's previous smartphones as well. To know more click on the link below.
Nokia MWC 2019: When and where to watch the event livestream
19:29 (IST)
The Mate X features Huawei's very own Balong 5000 5G modem which the company claims, is the fastest in the world
19:28 (IST)
The event has ended
Stay tuned for the Nokia event starting at 8:30 pm IST.
19:27 (IST)
Mate X Price
The MateBook X Pro - 1,599 Euro
Mate X price - 2,299 Euro for the 8 GB RAM + 512 GB internal storage. It will be made available in mid-2019.
19:25 (IST)
The Mate X features Huawei's very own Balong 5000 5G modem which the company claims, is the fastest in the world
19:25 (IST)
Huawei Mate X charging
The Mate X has 4,500 mAh battery and will come with the 55 watt charger which is faster than the Mate 20 Pro, which had 45 Wh charger. Full charge on the Mate X is claimed to be at 30 minutes which is much faster than the likes of Apple iPhone XS Max. You can use the charger to charge your laptops as well.
19:24 (IST)
Despite being a foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate X is exceptionally thin. Here's the comparison. Wow!
19:17 (IST)
Mate X will have 5G
The Mate X will have 5G enabled inside it. The phone comes with the large number of world first. The phone will have Huawei's Kirin 980 chipset and Balong 500 5G modem inside it.
19:16 (IST)
Mate X Camera and case
The camera has been made in association with German camera maker Leica. The large skin gives you an edge-to-edge experience while viewing photos. The back screen let your subject view the photo being taken in real time. The phone comes with a smart cover to give good protection against fall.
19:14 (IST)
Despite being a foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate X is exceptionally thin. Here's the comparison. Wow!
19:13 (IST)
Huawei Mate X thickness
When folded, the phone is only 11-mm compared to the 17 mm in competing products. There is no gap in the phone's fold like the one seen on the Royole FlexPai.
19:12 (IST)
Oouch Samsung! That will hurt.
19:11 (IST)
A look at the three modes in which the Mate X can be folded into
19:10 (IST)
Galaxy Fold vs Mate X
In comparison to the Galaxy Fold which has a 4.8-inch front display and a 7.4-inch full opened display, the Mate X is certainly bigger. It also has no no-notch on the front. The hinge has been designed for the past three years to give the front-to-back fold. The hinge has 100 patents inside it.
19:08 (IST)
Mate X display
The phone, unlike the Galaxy X, opens outwards instead of inwards. Phone has an 8.nch screen when fully opened up. and on the front, we have a 6.6-inch screen. There is a screen on the back and on the front.
19:07 (IST)
The moment we've been waiting for — the Huawei Mate X!
19:06 (IST)
The new Matebook 14 may not be as premium as the Matebook X Pro but certainly isn't a slouch in terms of performance
