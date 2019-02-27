Wednesday, February 27, 2019 Back to
MWC 2019: An 18,000 mAh battery featuring smartphone that could turn into a weapon

With a thickness of 18 mm, the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop is more than 3 times the size of an iPhone.

tech2 News Staff Feb 27, 2019 16:34:48 IST

Move over from 3,000 mAh and 5,000 mAh battery phones. At the Mobile World Congress 2019, Energizer announced and showcased a smartphone which looks more like a laptop power adapter with a display on it.

This year's edition of MWC which has been full of foldable phones and the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop looks anything but slick and elegant. How thick is it really? Well, as per a report by The Verge, the smartphone is an 18 mm (almost 2 centimetres) thick slab.

The Energizer Power Max 18K Pop

The Energizer Power Max 18K Pop

France's Avenir Telecom, which licenses the Energizer brand, promises a week's worth of use, or two full days of continuous video playback for that gargantuan battery. At last year's edition of MWC, Energizer showed off the Power Max P16K Pro, which featured a 16,000 mAh battery. With the successor, the firm has decided to up the power (and the thickness).

Although the 18,000 mAh battery supports fast charging, it would take you eight hours to charge it to full. Despite the rough edges, the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop will be the phone with the biggest battery in the world when it launches in the summer.

As for specifications, the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop features a 6.2-inch LCD display, triple cameras at the back, and runs on the latest version of Android 9 Pie. The phone also features dual pop-up cameras. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Ignoring how obnoxiously thick the phone looks, it has minimal bezels and no notches or cutouts and actually doesn't look bad at all if you're looking straight at it. In fact, it isn't a surprise that the only official image shared by the brand on the internet is a render shot from a point blank range.

For all the latest updates from the Mobile World Congress 2019, please head to our MWC 2019 page

