Saturday, November 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Musk's defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet is narrowed

By Jonathan Stempel (Reuters) - The British cave explorer who sued Tesla Inc's Elon Musk for branding him "pedo guy" in a tweet has narrowed his defamation case against the electric car maker's chief executive, and is no longer seeking damages for an emailed suggestion he might be a child rapist.


ReutersNov 30, 2019 01:18:20 IST

Musks defamation trial over pedo guy tweet is narrowed

By Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) - The British cave explorer who sued Tesla Inc's Elon Musk for branding him "pedo guy" in a tweet has narrowed his defamation case against the electric car maker's chief executive, and is no longer seeking damages for an emailed suggestion he might be a child rapist.

Vernon Unsworth, who has denied the allegations, chose to pursue liability and damages claims at a scheduled Dec. 3 negligence trial only for Musk's tweets allegedly calling him a paedophile, U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson said in a Wednesday order.

The judge also decided not to split up the trial to assess liability and punitive damages separately because evidence of Musk's "state of mind" would be similar on both issues, and Musk refused to concede he did not use reasonable care in criticising Unsworth.

Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Musk, declined to comment on Friday. Unsworth's lawyer, L. Lin Wood, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wilson issued his order after hearings this week in Los Angeles. Musk is expected to testify at trial.

The case arose after Unsworth and his diving team gained international renown in July 2018 by rescuing 12 boys and their soccer coach from a Thailand cave.

Unsworth criticized Musk's offering a mini-submarine from his SpaceX rocket company to help with the rescue, telling CNN it was a "PR stunt" and that Musk could "stick his submarine where it hurts."

But he said that did not justify Musk's July 15, 2018 tweets that he "never saw this British expat guy," followed by "Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it" and, in an alleged clarification, "Bet ya a signed dollar it's true."

Wilson said Unsworth chose not to pursue damages claims over later emails by Musk to BuzzFeed News, including that a reporter "stop defending child rapists."

The judge said Unsworth can use those emails to show Musk's state of mind behind the July 15 tweets. Musk has apologised for the "pedo guy" comment.

To win, Unsworth must show the tweets were false, Musk did not use reasonable care to determine their truth, and people reasonably understood them to mean Unsworth was a paedophile.

Wilson said he will admit evidence suggesting that Musk might have leaked damaging information about Unsworth to the press, and Unsworth might have sued to capitalise on his fame.

Evidence of Musk's $20 million civil settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 after he tweeted that Tesla had "funding secured" to go private was excluded because it might confuse jurors.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

U.S House Democrats see progress on USMCA, passage still possible this year

Nov 22, 2019
U.S House Democrats see progress on USMCA, passage still possible this year
Exclusive: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources

Newstracker

Exclusive: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources

Nov 22, 2019
Wall Street dips as investors await U.S.-China trade progress

Newstracker

Wall Street dips as investors await U.S.-China trade progress

Nov 22, 2019
Stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Newstracker

Stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Nov 22, 2019
Global stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Newstracker

Global stocks slip, dollar rebounds on trade hopes stir sentiment

Nov 22, 2019
Chinese antitrust regulator approves Boeing-Embraer deal

Newstracker

Chinese antitrust regulator approves Boeing-Embraer deal

Nov 22, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019