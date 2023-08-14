Musk Vs Zuckerberg: Mark accuses Elon of delaying cage fight, suggests moving on, Elon calls him out

In a surprising turn of events in the ongoing drama of the ‘will-they-won’t-they’ showdown, Mark Zuckerberg, the head honcho of Meta, has decided to call off the much-talked-about brawl with Elon Musk, citing Musk’s lack of seriousness about the whole thing.

These two tech titans had seemed to agree to this duel back in June. Musk, the bigwig of Tesla, tweeted his willingness to participate, and Zuckerberg responded by asking about the fight’s location.

Zuck is a chicken — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023



However, Zuckerberg recently took to his Threads social media platform to share a change of heart. He mentioned, “I think we can all agree that Elon isn’t actually taking this seriously, and it’s time to move on. I suggested a proper date, and even Dana White, the head of UFC, offered to make this a legitimate charity event.”

According to Zuckerberg, Musk’s response has been inconsistent. “Elon won’t confirm a date, first mentioned needing surgery, and now suggests practising in my backyard. If Elon genuinely commits to an official event with a real date, he knows how to reach me. If not, it’s best to move forward. I’ll be focusing on competing with those who are truly dedicated to the sport.”

He can’t eat at chic fil a because that would be cannibalism — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

Following Zuckerberg’s announcement, Musk took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to throw some virtual punches at the Facebook CEO. Musk posted, “Zuck is a chicken.”

Before this, Musk had hinted that the fight might go down in a picturesque location in Italy. He talked about streaming options and even mentioned an ancient backdrop for the event. He went as far as saying that he had spoken with the Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.

Tensions between their respective companies have been escalating since Meta, formerly Facebook, launched Threads, a text-based chat app, in July. Twitter reacted by sending a cease-and-desist letter to Zuckerberg, alleging that Meta had improperly used Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.

Zuckerberg, who has some experience in mixed martial arts, had previously shared his participation in his first jiu-jitsu tournament earlier in the year. On the other hand, Musk had talked about his fight training, which involves lifting weights at work due to time constraints. He shared on X, “I don’t have time to hit the gym, so I bring the gym to work.”