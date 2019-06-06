Press Trust of India

Traffic flow in Mumbai is the worst in the world, while Delhi is close behind at fourth position, according to a new report detailing the traffic situation in 56 countries.

In the financial capital of India, a journey during rush-hour takes 65 percent longer. In Delhi it is 58 percent longer, the report prepared by location technology specialist TomTom, which also supplies maps for Apple and Uber, said on Tuesday.

It, however, said traffic in the two cities decreased slightly in 2018.

"Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic. Next in the global rankings are Bogota (63 percent), Lima (58 percent), New Delhi (58 percent) and Moscow (56 percent), making up the top five most congested cities in the world," the report said.

In 2018, the average traffic congestion in Mumbai was 65 per cent, a slight decrease from 66 percent in 2017. While the city's lowest congestion was 16 percent on March 2, 2018, its worst was 111 percent on August 21, it said.

Delhi recorded an average of 58 percent traffic congestion in 2018, a 4 percent decrease compared to 2017. Like Mumbai, Delhi too experienced its lowest congestion on March 2, 2018, (6 percent). The city's worst traffic congestion was 83 percent on August 8, 2018.

