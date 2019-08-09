Friday, August 09, 2019Back to
Mumbai's BEST bus service has just launched its official Twitter handle, suggestions and requests are already pouring in

tech2 News StaffAug 09, 2019 13:41:49 IST

Mumbai’s civic transport body, the Brihanmumbai Electrical Supply and Transport (BEST) service finally has finally embraced social media by starting up its very own Twitter account @myBESTbus.

The nearly 150-year service put up its first tweet earlier this morning and has already been flooded with requests for a BEST app that monitors BEST bus timings in the city. This was soon followed up with requests for AC buses, and even a request to train bus drivers to slow down if someone’s running to catch a bus they just missed!

Whether the handle will end up as entertaining and useful as the Mumbai Police Twitter handle remains to be seen, but it certainly looks the handle will be a great place for catching up on the latest updates from BEST, and if the responses are anything to go by, a place for airing grievances.

Established in 1873 as the Bombay Tramway Company Limited, BEST’s original mission was to organise public transport in the city. Since then, the company has evolved to its current form, where it looks after electricity and transport needs in Mumbai.

BEST's red buses are synonymous with life in Mumbai. Image: Reuters

