Monday, October 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Press Trust of India 22 October, 2018 08:32 IST

Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal to share stage at India Mobile Congress 2018

Live demonstration of 5G, IoT and a lot more will take place at the India Mobile Congress this year.

Heads of the country's top telecom firms will be seen sharing dais during the India Mobile Congress from 25 to 27 October, where these telcos are expected to discuss critical issues facing the industry.

According to the event schedule, Reliance Jio chairman Mukesh Ambani and Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal are going to be part of the inaugural session on 25 October. Vodafone Idea Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla is also expected to join the session.
"Promoters of all three telecom operators are going to participate in IMC," Industry body COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews told PTI.

Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal. Image: India Mobile Congress webiste

Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal. Image: India Mobile Congress website

Mathews said chief technology officers and chief marketing officers of leading telecom operators are expected to discuss various business proposals at the event.

The second edition of the three-day India Mobile Congress will focus on BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) region telecom sector.

Mathews said that delegates from the US, Canada, UK and European Union too have confirmed participation in the upcoming IMC.

"We have Mobile World Congress in Barcelona but not everyone can go there. There is no big event in South Asia and South East Asia to showcase potential of the telecom sector and encourage development of technology. This time, we have global speakers like FCC (US telecom regulator) chairman Ajit Pai, European Commision vice president Andrus Ansip, (and) leaders from BIMSTEC countries," Mathews said.

He said that the government will be more involved in the IMC to meet delegates and industry officers who want to reach out them.

"Telecom Minsiter (Manoj Sinha) and DoT secretary (Aruna Sundararajan) will be meeting people at IMC at pre-fixed schedule. Department of Science and Technology will engage with IMC to connect with innovators. We are trying if any fund from government can be made available for select start-ups at the event," he added.

Around 300 exhibitors, 2,500 delegates and 10,000 visitors are expected to participate in the event.
"We have shortlisted 250 startups. We will work out with Department of Science and Technology to find out if any of their fund can be made available to the best startups," Mathews said.

The COAI will start its own business-to-consumer exhibition from this edition of the IMC with participation from Samsung, Huawei and Nokia.

"We have reached out to university and colleges where they have specialised interest in telecom sector. At IMC they will get live exposure to industry people and look at advance technologies and accordingly shape their career," the director general said.

Live demonstration of 5G will take place at the event, machine-to-machine communications, IoT and other latest technology are scheduled for demonstration at the event, Mathews said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

Barclays Hurun India Rich List 2018: 163 ultra rich Delhiites have cumulative wealth of Rs 6,78,400 cr

Oct 09, 2018

Huawei

US urges Canada to drop Huawei from building next-gen 5G telecom network

Oct 13, 2018

digital devbhoomi

Reliance Jio to connect schools and colleges in Uttarakhand with high-speed internet

Oct 08, 2018

NewsTracker

Reliance Industries Q2 net profit at record Rs 9,516 crore, up 17.4%; revenue rises 54.5%

Oct 17, 2018

Aadhaar

Untrue that SIMs verified under Aadhaar eKYC will be disconnected: Govt

Oct 18, 2018

Aadhaar

DoT, UIDAI devise mobile app with OTP to help operators instantly verify users

Oct 19, 2018

science

Fish Fossils

Piranha-like fish fossil tells a toothy tale of cannibalism during in Jurassic seas

Oct 19, 2018

Genetic Data

Genetic data needs better encryption, and cryptography offers a solution

Oct 19, 2018

Exploring Venus

NASA is hoping to build inflatable cities for the exploration of Venus

Oct 18, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

How far are we from nuclear fusion as a commercially-viable energy source?

Oct 18, 2018