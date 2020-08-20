Thursday, August 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Muharram 2020: Here is how to download and send themed WhatsApp stickers

You can download third-party apps from Play Store to get themed WhatsApp stickers.


FP TrendingAug 20, 2020 12:53:53 IST

Muharram or the first month in the Islamic calendar is observed by many Muslims across the globe. With the viral pandemic limiting the scope of observances and celebrations, people cannot organize processions or visit each other’s homes. So we need to find new ways to mark the Islamic New Year or the Al Hijri 1442 while maintaining all COVID-19 safety protocols.

WhatsApp stickers can play a very important role in uniting people digitally. Stickers perfectly embody the feelings behind an occasion. You can use in-app stickers or third-party ones to deliver the message of peace and respect to your contacts.

Muharram 2020: Here is how to download and send themed WhatsApp stickers

Image: Pixabay

This year, Muharram or Al Hijri 1442 will fall on 21 August in India, marking the first day of Muharram.

Here's how you can download and send Muharram-themed WhatsApp stickers to your loved ones:

How to download and send themed WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Open WhatsApp in your device

Step 2: Go to the chat of the contact you wish to send the wish

Step 3: Click on the emoji icon and select the sticker icon from the bar below

Step 4: Select the '+' icon on the right hand side of the typing tab

Step 5: You can download thematic stickers from the given list

Step 6: In case you do not find any Muharram or Hijri New Year related stickers, you can visit the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store for sticker apps

Step 7: Search for terms like 'Muharram WhatsApp stickers', 'Islamic New Year WhatsApp stickers' or 'Islamic stickers for WhatsApp' in the app store

Step 8: A list of apps with free to download stickers will appear. Choose the one of your liking and select the stickers you want to share with your friends and family.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Muharram 2020: Date, time, significance, history of 'Al Hijri' or Islamic New Year

Aug 20, 2020
Muharram 2020: Date, time, significance, history of 'Al Hijri' or Islamic New Year
COVID-19 outbreak: DDMA prohibits setting up pandals on Ganesh Chaturthi, bars Muharram processions

NewsTracker

COVID-19 outbreak: DDMA prohibits setting up pandals on Ganesh Chaturthi, bars Muharram processions

Aug 16, 2020

science

Centaur spotted: Astronomers find space rock near Jupiter that might transform into a comet by 2063

Astrophysics

Centaur spotted: Astronomers find space rock near Jupiter that might transform into a comet by 2063

Aug 20, 2020
Test and trace need to be combined with other measures is effective to slow COVID-19 spread finds new study

COVID-19

Test and trace need to be combined with other measures is effective to slow COVID-19 spread finds new study

Aug 20, 2020
SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

SpaceX Falcon 9

SpaceX sets record with sixth reuse of Falcon 9 first-stage on a Starlink satellite launch

Aug 19, 2020
Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

Black Moon

Black Moon on 19 August: Invisible fourth 'New Moon' in Northern Hemisphere appears due to calendar quirk

Aug 19, 2020