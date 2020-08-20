FP Trending

Muharram or the first month in the Islamic calendar is observed by many Muslims across the globe. With the viral pandemic limiting the scope of observances and celebrations, people cannot organize processions or visit each other’s homes. So we need to find new ways to mark the Islamic New Year or the Al Hijri 1442 while maintaining all COVID-19 safety protocols.

WhatsApp stickers can play a very important role in uniting people digitally. Stickers perfectly embody the feelings behind an occasion. You can use in-app stickers or third-party ones to deliver the message of peace and respect to your contacts.

This year, Muharram or Al Hijri 1442 will fall on 21 August in India, marking the first day of Muharram.

Here's how you can download and send Muharram-themed WhatsApp stickers to your loved ones:

How to download and send themed WhatsApp stickers

Step 1: Open WhatsApp in your device

Step 2: Go to the chat of the contact you wish to send the wish

Step 3: Click on the emoji icon and select the sticker icon from the bar below

Step 4: Select the '+' icon on the right hand side of the typing tab

Step 5: You can download thematic stickers from the given list

Step 6: In case you do not find any Muharram or Hijri New Year related stickers, you can visit the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store for sticker apps

Step 7: Search for terms like 'Muharram WhatsApp stickers', 'Islamic New Year WhatsApp stickers' or 'Islamic stickers for WhatsApp' in the app store

Step 8: A list of apps with free to download stickers will appear. Choose the one of your liking and select the stickers you want to share with your friends and family.