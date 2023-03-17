studio18studio18

Making the very best gaming laptops on the planet requires something special. It requires not just a deep understanding of the hardware you’re working with, but also an understanding of what a discerning gamer needs. MSI, a company with years of experience designing laptops, and one that’s worked with some of the world’s best esports players, has this expertise. That expertise comes to the fore with the MSI Titan GT77, which happens to be the world’s most powerful gaming laptop.

The incredibly powerful MSI Titan GT77 and Raider GE series laptops represent the culmination of this experience.

World’s most powerful gaming laptop: MSI Titan GT77

Titan, MSI couldn’t have picked a better word to describe this beast of a machine. While it may look like a laptop, the Titan GT77 offers features that would make many a PC squirm. The display is an ultra-bright, 17.3″ MIni LED model that goes to 4K 144 Hz while also being 100% DCI-P3 and HDR compliant. You get Ultra-Low profile Cherry MX keys — yes, a mechanical keyboard in a laptop, it’s powered by one of Intel’s most powerful CPUs: the Intel Core i9-13980HX, and Nvidia’s most powerful mobile GPU: the Nvidia RTX 4090 with 16 GB GDDR6.

You’re getting four slots of DDR5 RAM, three NVMe storage slots where one supports PCIe Gen5 x4 (translation: stupidly fast), four speakers, LED light bars that help enhance the ambience when gaming, and most importantly, CoolerBoost Titan, a 4-fan, 8-heat pipe solution that allows these hot and powerful internals to boost to a whopping 250 W TGP. That’s 175 W available to the GPU, and an additional 75 W to the CPU. A MUX switch isolates the discrete GPU, allowing you unfettered gaming performance when you need that little bit extra power.

When it comes to benchmarks, the Titan can pump out nearly 100 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 with RTX On (DLSS Perf. mode at FHD), and between 130 and 200 FPS in games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. For content creators, that Cinebench score hits 30k.

Port selection is also impressive, with this 3.3 kg machine featuring support for not just dual Thunderbolt 4. ports, but also Wi-Fi 6E, HDMI 2.1, SD Express, 10 GBps USB, and more.

This is a luxurious, but ruggedly built desktop replacement for power users, be they pro gamers, game designers, or content creators.

MSI Raider GE78 HX and GE68 HX | Portable powerhouses

The Raider GE78 and GE68 are both cut from the same cloth as the Titan. While not as extreme as the Titan, the Raider series caters to hard-core gamers who require portability and speed.

Both models are quite similar, with the Raider GE78 offering a 17″ screen while the GE 68 offers a 16″ one. Both feature MUX switches to allow the GPU to perform at its best, and are encased in an eye-catching Titanium dark grey metal finish that looks very elegant.

The Raider GE78 goes all out, packing an Intel Core i9-13980 HX and RTX 4080 combo that’s only beaten by the 4090 in the Titan GT77. Thanks to OverBoost Ultra and the very capable CoolerBoost 5 with Shared Pipe design, this laptop can also boost to 250 W TGP, allocating 175 W for the GPU and 75 W for the CPU. The Shared Pipe design is particularly interesting here, allowing the system to passively balance thermals between the CPU and GPU, more effectively dissipating the heat and allowing the components more headroom when room needed. Thanks to this tech, the CPU can boost to 5.2 GHz on its eight P cores.

For the display, you get to play on a blazing-fast 240 Hz QHD+ panel that supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The Raider GE68 HX is 400 g lighter and more portable, and still packs in an incredibly powerful Intel Core i9-13950HX CPU and RTX 4070 GPU. Benchmarks put the two Raider CPUs at par, so creators requiring CPU performance can go with either machine. While the GE78’s 4080 pushes 100+ FPS in popular games like Cyberpunk 2077 (FHD Ultra with RTX Off) and Far Cry 6, the 4070 isn’t far behind at 85-95 FPS in the same games.

The GE68’s chassis is smaller, but is still packs in the same CoolerBoost 5 Shared Pipe system seen on the GE78, allowing the GPU and CPU to hit TGPs of 140 W and 55 W respectively. DIsplay options include a 16″ UHD+ 120 Hz option as well as a 16″ QHD+ 240 Hz option. Both support the DCI-P3 gamut, appealing to content creators everywhere.

Both laptops support Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, 10 GBps USB-A, USB-C with DP and PD support, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and more.

Such an raw power of MSI’s systems are hard to beat, which is why we think that the MSI Titan GT77 and the two Raiders will dominate the PC gaming landscape in 2023. Opting for either of the series will virtually guarantee years of no-compromise gaming and productivity.

This is a Partnered Post.