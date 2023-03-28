studio18studio18

MSI not only makes some of the most powerful and capable gaming laptops around, but also some of the balanced, value-for-money designs as well. Their Sword, Katana, and Cyborg lines in particular stand out for offering an exceptional combination of high performance at affordable price points. These laptops are perfect for mainstream gamers and students alike.

Without exception, all of these laptops feature high-refresh rate screens, fast CPUs and GPUs, exceptional cooling, and plenty of connectivity options. They’re also very well designed and pack in some of the most powerful laptop hardware around.

MSI Sword 15

This one’s powered by an Intel Core i7-13620H and RTX 4060 graphics. Thanks to a MUX switch, the GPU’s full potential is delivered to your display. Thanks to MSI’s CoolerBoost 5 with Shared-Pipe Design tech, both the CPU and GPU can better balance their output based on your needs.

The design is also very nice, with a pleasant colour featuring a white body and blue backlight. There’s also plenty of I/O, including HDMI 2.1 support (that’s 8K 60 output if you want it) and 5 Gbps USB-A and -C with DisplayPort out.

The CPU-GPU combo available here is excellent for gaming on. You can expect well over 60 FPS at high settings in most games, even with RTX on, and esports titles like CS: GO or Valorant will take full advantage of that 15.6” 144 Hz display.

MSI Katana 15 and 17

While specced similarly to the Sword 15, these Katanas up your game with a trendy design, a neat, “digital-brick texture” and more interesting backlighting. You can also opt for a larger 17.3” FHD 144 Hz display, which can come in handy for gaming as well as studies or work.

That RTX 4060 is about 1.5x faster than the previous gen RTX 3060, helping gamers achieve around 60 FPS in even demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077 with RTX and DLSS enabled.

We’d recommend the Katana 15 if you want a style and portability, and the Katana 17 if you prefer a larger screen for work or studies. Either way, these are easily some of the best deals in gaming.

MSI Cyborg 15

One of the best value-for-money deals right now is the MSI Cyborg 15. Its incredible value stems from the fact that MSI has paired an RTX 4060 GPU with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H. Since most games are GPU-bound, the CPU does not affect gaming performance any that we can see. Cinebench R23 scores stand at 11500, and gaming benchmarks indicated that 70-100 FPS is possible in most modern games at high settings. MSI CoolerBoost tech ensures that there’s no slowdown when gaming for long sessions.

True to its name, the Cyborg also happens to be one of the coolest looking laptop in its category. The translucent plates and keys stand out, especially with the backlit keyboard.

The Cyborg 15 is easily one of MSI’s most powerful and balanced offering for casual gamers and students.

MSI Katana GF 66 and GF76

If you want the goodness of Katana design but don’t need the raw power of a 4060 GPU, the older Katana GF66 and GF76 models are perfect! They’re much cheaper since they offer an Intel Core i7-12700H and up to an RTX 3060, but these components are still very powerful, can run the latest games at high settings, and the hardware won’t get obsolete anytime soon.

These are a great deal if you’re on a tighter budget.

This is a Partnered Post.