studio18studio18

MSI’s Stealth 14 and 16 Studio for 2023 feature a heady mix of eye-catching design and a thin-n-light performance that will be appreciate by today’s trendy, new-age workforce.

These are amazing laptops, featuring cutting-edge internals, superb cooling systems, a modern design, and the performance to give any decent gaming laptop a run for its month.

They’re available in various colours, but we will admit to having a weakness for the stylish white finish, especially with the gold and grey accents for the logo. The magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis used in both the MSI Stealth 14 Studio and MSI Stealth 16 Studio is very strong but also light and sturdy, allowing both devices to stay under 2 kg in weight.

Both laptops support Thunderbolt 4 and 10 Gbps USB speeds, as well as HDMI 2.1. The larger Stealth 16 Studio incorporates a microSD card as well as an RJ45 Ethernet jack.

MSI Stealth 16 Studio: No-compromise ultra-light

The Stealth 16 Studio is what we’d recommend to professionals and gamers who really need a large screen and the performance to match. This model is powered by a powerful, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and paired with Nvidia’s RTX 4070 GPU.

These are power-hungry components and so they’re fed by a monster 99.9 WHr battery and cooled using MSI’s CoolerBoost 5 with Shared-Pipe Design. This new cooling system is what gives the Stealth 16 its edge over the competition. Thanks to the shared pipe design, the laptop is able to better balance the load between the CPU and GPU, allowing for optimum performance when working or gaming. Its 6-speaker array is one of the best in the business.

With the laptop scoring well over 60 fps in most games, gaming performance isn’t an issue. Thanks to that powerful CPU and Nvidia RTX support, there’s also plenty of power on tap for coders, 3D artists, and content creators. Depending on your work, you can either opt for a 16” UHD+ 120 Hz panel or a 16” QHD+ 240 Hz one. Both support DCI-P3 wide-gamut colours, and are a great choice for anyone.

The laptop is available in pure white and star blue.

MSI Stealth 14 Studio: Premium thin-n-light

The Stealth 14 is what you go for if you prefer portability over screen size. It’s smaller, yes, and at 1.7 kg, lighter as well. However, there is no compromise on performance here, or looks.

That eye-catching dual-tone black and white design is inspired by space travel, and there’s a beautifully crafted RGB strip adorning the rear. It’s subtly done and really adds to the aesthetic of the Stealth 14. As with the Stealth 16, you can also get a star blue variant if you prefer.

The CPU is a powerful Intel Core i7-13700H, and can get Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics. Cooling is just as good thanks to MSI’s vapor chamber system, which uses its high heat capacity to help the laptop run cooler and quieter for longer. It’s also an extremely efficient system for cooling a thin-n-light machine like the 14.

We’d strongly recommend the Stealth 14 for creators, gamers, and professionals who travel a lot. Its low weight and form factor make it an excellent travel companion, and thanks to HDMI 2.1, you can setup a fast, high-res gaming monitor at home or at work for when you need a larger screen.

The MSI Stealth 14 and Stealth 16 Studio are two of the most capable and powerful thin-n-light gaming laptops you can get today. No-compromise performance and superb designs mean that your choice only comes down to form factor.

This is a Partnered Post.