Mehul Das

MSI has made a name for itself thanks to the number of gaming laptops and desktop hardware that they have launched over the years. Their latest entrant into the Indian market, is their new lineup of gaming laptops equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel HX series processors.

The new lineup of MSI’s Gaming Laptops delivers great performances and some nifty features that features including the built-in mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches and what MSI claims is the world’s first QHD 240Hz OLED display. The new range of laptops are available at a starting price of INR 2,79,990.

The new gaming laptop lineup features a significant performance improvement over previous models, including up to 100% increase in CPU performance, the company claims.

The new gaming laptops can push the latest Intel HX processors to their limits with a 150W maximum turbo power. The exclusive MSI OverBoost technology also pushes the envelope with a combined 250W 1 power delivery to CPU plus GPU, promising the most immersive and premium gameplay.

MSI has included the world’s first Samsung Display QHD 240Hz OLED display on its new gaming laptop. It balances high resolution and refresh rate, and aims to deliver all the advantages of OLED, including super-low response time and more.

MSI launched 5 laptops under their new lineup.

The top-end variant of Titan GT77 comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processor with a 16GB RTX 3080 Ti. It can have up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM at 4800Mhz. It will have a 17.3-inch UHD (3840x2160), 120 Hz Refresh Rate IPS Panel.

The Raider GE77 top most variant also comes with 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processor, with upto 64GB of DDR5 RAM at 4800Mhz. It also has a RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 16GB memory. Users can choose between a 17.3-inch UHD (3840x2160), 120 Hz Refresh Rate IPS display, or a 17.3-inch QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate IPS Display.

There’s also a 15.6" QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate display version, called the Raider GE67 which offers the exact hardware as the Raider GE77.

Finally, there’s the Vector series, with the Vector GP76 HX and GP66 HX. It offers similar specifications to the Raider GE series.