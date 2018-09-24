Gaming brand MSI has launched its first laptop in the professional category, called the MSI PS42 in India. The company claims that the laptop, unlike its usual series of gaming laptops will be “ideal for work and play.”

Weighing 1.19 kilograms, the MSI PS42 makes for a perfect lightweight laptop for people on the go. The laptop features a full metal chassis and a ‘bezel-less look.’ It sports a 14-inch Full HD display with an 81 percent screen to body ratio. Further, the display comes packed with MSI's custom True Color 2.0 technology.

In terms of audio, the speakers on the PS42 are supported by Nahimic 3 audio engine, offering the laptop an immersive 7.1 cinematic surround sound.

Powering the MSI PS42 is the 8th generation Intel Core i7 or i5 processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce MX150 offering discrete graphics support. According to MSI, the device will offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

In terms of connectivity, the device features four USB ports – two Type-A and two Type-C; an audio jack, and an SD card slot.

MSI’s PS42 8M and PS42 8RB is priced at Rs 77,990 and Rs 99,990 respectively. The devices are currently available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm mall.