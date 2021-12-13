FP Trending

MSI, a leading gaming brand, has introduced its latest high-performance Creator Z16 laptops in India. These laptops are powered by 11th generation Intel Core i9 and i7 processors with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. The i7 and i9 models of the Z16 laptop are priced at Rs 2,40,990 and Rs 2,57,990 respectively.

The high-performance laptops are available for sale at MSI brand stores and authorised sellers as well as on Flipkart.

The Creator Z16 laptops, both the i7 and i9 versions, are loaded with the world's first Mini LED keyboard to illuminate dimly lit spaces. These models are equipped with a touchscreen for intuitive interactions.

The laptops get an IR HD type (30fps@720p) webcam and two DDR4-3200 slots, with memory up to 64 GB.

These laptops also come with factory-calibrated Delta-E < 2 out-of-the-box accuracy and True Color Technology. The devices also feature personalised per-key RGB backlight by Steel Series Engine.

In terms of design, the laptop features a fluid and rounded form with sleek edges. The dimensions of the laptop are 359 (w) × 256 (d) × 16.18 (h) mm and it sports a unique Lunar Gray colour.

The 16:10 display with thin bezels of the laptop is said to be inspired by the Golden Ratio, which will provide users a completely different experience with better viewing angles, according to MSI.

The 16-inch touchscreen is a QHD (2560 x 1600) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz as well as a 100 percent DCI-P3 (Typical), IPS-Level panel.

For a better browsing experience, these laptops come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 as well. The Creator Z16 devices are powered by 4-Cell Li-Polymer battery and 180 W slim adaptor.