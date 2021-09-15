Wednesday, September 15, 2021Back to
MSI GF63 Thin: With new RTX GPUs and upgradeable interiors in a slick chassis, MSI’s new laptops have something for gamers and content creators alike

Anirudh Regidistudio18Sep 15, 2021 15:16:12 IST

MSI FPWhen you think “gaming laptop”, one imagines a beefy, fire-breathing machine with garish RGB lights, howling fans, and terrible battery life. That reputation has been well-earned, but things have been changing awhile, and epitomising those changes is MSI’s new GF63 laptop.

Unlike most gaming laptops, the GF63 Thin is subtle and elegant in design, and aims to deliver a tonne of power, but not at the cost of noise and battery life. This is a gaming laptop, but one that’s meant for more than just gaming.

The model that we got our hands on features an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU with Nvidia’s brand new RTX 3050 GPU, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of NVMe storage. These are good specs for a gaming laptop, but exceptional specs for content creators and streamers.

The biggest update here is the inclusion of Nvidia’s new Ampere series RTX card, the RTX 3050, in a laptop in this budget. While this card isn’t as exciting as the RTX 3070’s and 3080s you’ll find in more expensive (and powerful) gaming rigs, this 3050 packs quite a bit of punch for its size. Notably, you get support for ray-tracing and DLSS, NvEnc, Nvidia Broadcast, and Reflex, all features designed to up your game, on all fronts.
While ray-tracing and DLSS will vastly enhance in-game visuals and improve frame-rate, NvEnc and Broadcast are a boon for streamers and content creators. NvEnc is a feature that allows certain Nvidia GPUs like the 3050 to accelerate video encoding. In other words, your livestreams will take up less resources and your video edits will be faster.

Broadcast is another killer feature for streamers. It’s a suite of AI-powered tools that take full advantage of the RTX cores in the GF63’s 3050 to remove background noise in your audio, as well as to replace your backdrop in real-time while streaming. No more green screens!

And did I mention that fast, 144 Hz refresh-rate panel, or Reflex, which greatly reduces latency and helps improve your ability to respond faster to your game?

But it’s not just gaming. NvEnc is useful when transcoding video in supported apps, and those RTX features can be very useful in rendering 3D models in apps like Blender and when creating games in Unreal Engine. That fast, 6-core CPU also gives you plenty of grunt when you’re editing photos in Photoshop and Lightroom, or using software encoding for your Premiere Pro edits.

Better yet, if you’re running out of space from all this work, or for your games, you could simply pop the back panel off and upgrade that SSD.

To ensure that performance stays at maximum, MSI’s CoolerBoost system works hard to keep things cool, and Dynamic Boost 2.0 tunes power allocation to ensure that the task you’re doing is getting the resources it needs.
All this goodness comes in a sleek, metal chassis that is barely 20 mm thick and weighs a mere 1.86 kg.

The GF63 isn’t just a device for gamers on a budget, it’s a well-balanced package at a great price point that will serve content creators just as ably.

The i7 variant of the GF63 will retail at Rs 95,990, while the i5 version will be available for Rs 83,990. MSI will be offering discounts of up to 35% during the festive season. GTX 16xx-powered variants are also available for those who don’t need RTX features.

