MSI GF63 Thin 10UC unboxing and first impressions: Watch as we unbox and test a powerful new gaming laptop that won’t break the bank

The MSI GF63 Thin is a gaming laptop, but unlike most other devices of its ilk, it’s slim, light, and doesn’t make a tonne of noise. Plus, because it’s packing an Intel Core i7-10750H CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of NVMe storage, this device has as much potential as a content creator’s machine as a gamer’s.


Anirudh Regidistudio18Sep 24, 2021 15:54:53 IST

The laptop is finished in brushed aluminium, on the lid and on the inside, and it has a metal chassis. The left and right sides are covered in ports, including USB-A, USB-C, ethernet, and dual audio jacks, not to mention a full-size HDMI port on the rear.

If you squint through the bottom grill, you’ll spot the copper heat pipe and cooling fan solution called CoolerBoost that MSI uses to keep this slim — it’s barely 20 mm thick — chassis cool and the components running at full tilt with no throttling.

This RTX 3050 variant is great for gamers because it supports features like RTX and DLSS, where the former allows for realistic lighting and the latter is an AI upscaler that dramatically improves frame-rates, as well as Nvidia Reflex, a tool that reduces input lag. Content creators and streamers benefit from support for NvEnc for hardware encoded livestreams, and CUDA and RTX features for 3D rendering and other workloads. If you’re a coder, there’s that fast 6-core CPU to help you out.

Then there’s that 15-inch panel, which operates at a gamer-friendly 144 Hz, ensuring that you remain competitive no matter what you play. In a device retailing under a lakh, these are killer features.
Lastly, the box contains a bracket for a 2.5-inch SSD or HDD, meaning that you can upgrade the internals yourself, should you run out of space. A big win for everyone.

This is a powerful package at a reasonable price, and worth checking out no matter what you’re doing.
Pricing for the i7 variant is set at Rs 95,990, while the i5 variant can be had for Rs 83,990. GTX 1650 variants are also available. Discounts of up to 35% will be available in the festive season.

 

This article has been created by studio18 team on behalf of MSI

