FP Staff

Back in June of this year, Indian cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni invested an undisclosed amount in Garuda Aeospace, one of India’s most valued tech startups that is working in aviation and space, who are one of the market leaders in DaaS or Drones as a Service space.

The team, in collaboration with the former Indian cricket captain, unveiled a ‘made-in-India camera drone’ named ‘Droni’ which has some pretty advanced and cutting-edge features, and will be mainly geared towards enthusiasts and consumers looking for a Made-in-India drone. Garuda Aerospace’s Droni is a quad-copter drone, which means it has four sets of propellers.

Technical details about the drone such as the resolution of the camera, flight hours, and battery life, etc, aren’t available as of writing this article.

Garuda Aerospace has been offering drone solutions for agricultural pesticide spraying, solar panel cleaning, industrial pipeline inspections, mapping, surveying, public announcements, and delivery services for years now. Back in June, when Dhoni made his investment into the firm, he was also signed as the Chennai-based drone startup’s brand ambassador.

In an official statement, the company’s founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash said that the product will be available in the market by the end of 2022.

“Our Droni drone is indigenous and can be used for different surveillance purposes. It is efficient, seamless, and high quality from tech and builds standpoint. By providing Make in India drones, we hope to not just become Aatmanirbhar for the demand of drones but also place India on the global map as a hub for superior quality, safe and secure drone, and drone-based solutions,” Jayaprakash further stated.

Along with the consumer-market Droni drone, Garuda Aerospace also launched a new drone that has been specially designed keeping farmers and agriculturists in mind, called the Kisan Drone. The Kisan drone has been designed with a special emphasis on aerial application or aerial spraying and is capable of carrying out agricultural pesticide spraying over a land area of 30 acres per day.