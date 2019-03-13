Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Back to
Mozilla's self-deleting online link sharing service Firefox Send is now live

Mozilla is launching an Android app into beta to allow you to share files on your smartphone.

tech2 News Staff Mar 13, 2019 13:57:37 IST

Ever wanted to send a link to someone and wanted that link to expire for security reasons after it was opened/downloaded by the recipient? FireFox has been experimenting with such a feature for some time in the form of Firefox Send and it has finally been implemented for public usage.

FireFox Send.

While it is good to have a secure and encrypted form of sending information, one should realise that copies of the file can be made after the recipient has received the file. All the service does is allow you to send download links that will expire after a certain time or after the specified number of people have downloaded it.  Apart from that, an additional password can also be set before a recipient can download a file.

The limit to sending files is currently at 1.5 GB however if you create a free FireFox account this number jumps up to 2.5 GB. Apart from its online portal, Mozilla is launching an Android app into beta to allow you to share files on your smartphone.

In more news, Mozilla is considering whether to block cybersecurity company DarkMatter from serving as one of its internet security gatekeepers after a Reuters report linked the United Arab Emirates-based firm to a cyber-espionage program.

