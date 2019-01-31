Thursday, January 31, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Mozilla, Wikimedia, GitHub ask RS Prasad to abandon intermediary liability rules

The three organisations provide services for "tens of millions" Indians as of today.

tech2 News Staff Jan 31, 2019 21:28:53 IST

The newly proposed Intermediary Liability guidelines, released on December 2018, had led to a lot of voices being "raised against the censorship and monitoring" that is being enabled, "and a few voices in support of it."

Now, these guidelines by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have met with some speed-bumps.

The three global internet organisations, Mozilla, the Wikimedia Foundation, and the now Microsoft-owned GitHub have penned down an open letter to the Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad expressing serious concerns over the draft proposed by the Ministry last month.

People look at data on their mobiles as background with internet wire cables. Image: Reuters

Representational image. Image: Reuters

The three organisations provide services for "tens of millions" Indians as of today.

The firms are willing to support the consideration of measures that make "internet a safer experience for everyone", but fear that the current proposal is proving as a "tool of automated censorship and surveillance of its users."

Here's the complete open letter:

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

also see

NewsTracker

Ravi Shankar Prasad discharged from AIIMS; Union law minister was admitted following complaints of nasal congestion

Jan 17, 2019

NewsTracker

Nearly 4,500 cases pending per high court judge, shows law ministry data; pendency caused by delay in judicial appointments

Jan 27, 2019

NewsTracker

EVM row: New battle for BJP, Congress as nation's attention shifts to EVMs after Rafale controversy, quota calculations

Jan 23, 2019

TheySaidIt

Ravi Shankar Prasad calls UK hackathon 'Congress-sponsored', alleges Kapil Sibal attended event to monitor it on behalf of party

Jan 22, 2019

NewsTracker

Mamata Banerjee allows Amit Shah's chopper to land at Malda airstrip, says BJP 'distorting info' with claims of withheld permission

Jan 21, 2019

ConnectTheDots

Ravi Shankar Prasad urges SC to expedite Ayodhya hearing; law minister appears to echo Modi's 'solution after verdict' stand

Jan 28, 2019

science

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says agriculture, healthcare and education sectors likely to receive priority attention

Jan 31, 2019

Environment

China failing to cut methane emissions by not enforcing regulations well enough

Jan 31, 2019

Astronomy

Pan-STARRS telescope, 'Universe in a Box' has enough data to fill 30,000 Wikipedias

Jan 31, 2019

Human Ancestry

Fresh clues to life and times of Denisovans, a little-known band of ancient humans

Jan 31, 2019