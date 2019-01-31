tech2 News Staff

The newly proposed Intermediary Liability guidelines, released on December 2018, had led to a lot of voices being "raised against the censorship and monitoring" that is being enabled, "and a few voices in support of it."

Now, these guidelines by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology have met with some speed-bumps.

The three global internet organisations, Mozilla, the Wikimedia Foundation, and the now Microsoft-owned GitHub have penned down an open letter to the Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad expressing serious concerns over the draft proposed by the Ministry last month.

The three organisations provide services for "tens of millions" Indians as of today.

The firms are willing to support the consideration of measures that make "internet a safer experience for everyone", but fear that the current proposal is proving as a "tool of automated censorship and surveillance of its users."

Here's the complete open letter:

