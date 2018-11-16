tech2 News Staff

Mozilla is now rolling out a new feature that is exclusive to Firefox Quantum, which allows users to know when they happen upon a site that’s recently reported a breach. A notification will pop-up when you access a website that has reported a breach in the past one year.

Now you might be thinking why is this important? Well because data breaches on any website are a bad thing and it means that the website can not securely hold on to your personal data. Big tech giants such as Facebook have seen an unprecedented amount of data breaches in the past year which makes smaller websites as vulnerable to hacking if not more.

Although it would be unwise, Mozilla has said that users can also opt out of this update. Also, Mozilla has assured in its blog post that it will not be repeatedly bothering users with the pop-ups about the data breach. Firefox will show the notification only once per website and repeat the pop-up only when you visit a site that was added to the database of breached sites within the past two months.

"To power this feature, we use a list of breached sites provided by our partner, Have I Been Pwned (HIBP). Neither HIBP nor Mozilla can confirm that a user has changed their password after a breach, or whether they have reused a breached password elsewhere." said Mozilla in its blog post. Although this is a handy solution, Mozilla will continue to create a better system in the future.