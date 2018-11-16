Friday, November 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Mozilla says Firefox Quantum users will be alerted while visiting hacked sites

Firefox will show the notification only once per website and repeat the pop-up only when you visit a site.

tech2 News Staff Nov 16, 2018 09:35 AM IST

Mozilla is now rolling out a new feature that is exclusive to Firefox Quantum, which allows users to know when they happen upon a site that’s recently reported a breach. A notification will pop-up when you access a website that has reported a breach in the past one year.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Now you might be thinking why is this important? Well because data breaches on any website are a bad thing and it means that the website can not securely hold on to your personal data. Big tech giants such as Facebook have seen an unprecedented amount of data breaches in the past year which makes smaller websites as vulnerable to hacking if not more.

Although it would be unwise, Mozilla has said that users can also opt out of this update. Also, Mozilla has assured in its blog post that it will not be repeatedly bothering users with the pop-ups about the data breach. Firefox will show the notification only once per website and repeat the pop-up only when you visit a site that was added to the database of breached sites within the past two months.

"To power this feature, we use a list of breached sites provided by our partner, Have I Been Pwned (HIBP). Neither HIBP nor Mozilla can confirm that a user has changed their password after a breach, or whether they have reused a breached password elsewhere." said Mozilla in its blog post. Although this is a handy solution, Mozilla will continue to create a better system in the future.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

also see

Data breach

Cathay Pacific Airways faces probe for data breach involving 9.4 mn passengers

Nov 06, 2018

science

Health

Music can be an affordable, non-medical aid to overcome sleep loss, study finds

Nov 15, 2018

Emission Check

India's strategies to cut emissions show the most promise among G20 nations: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Gaganyaan mission

ISRO reveals plans for Gaganyaan's unmanned missions in 2020 aboard GSLV MkIII D2 rocket

Nov 15, 2018

Space Station

NASA astronaut confident in Soyuz's flight to the ISS in Dec after launch abort

Nov 15, 2018