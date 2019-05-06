Monday, May 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Mozilla rolls out fix for Firefox bug that disables all extensions without reason

Mozilla said that it had identified the problem as being a certificate expiration issue.

tech2 News StaffMay 06, 2019 14:37:52 IST

A bug found in Mozilla's Firefox browser was reportedly shutting down all downloaded extensions without any apparent reason. The company is now rolling out a software fix for the problem.

Mozilla rolls out fix for Firefox bug that disables all extensions without reason

Firefox.

Mozilla said in a blog post that it had identified the problem as being a certificate expiration issue.  "The fix will be automatically applied in the background within the next few hours. No active steps need to be taken to make add-ons work again," the company said.

It also added, "In particular, please do not delete and/or re-install any add-ons as an attempt to fix the issue. Deleting an add-on removes any data associated with it, where disabling and re-enabling does not," Mozilla said.

However, the company says that the fix does not apply to Firefox ESR or Firefox for Android. Mozilla is working to get a fix for both these versions and has said to keep a check on its social media channels for an update.

"To provide this fix on short notice, we are using the Studies system. This system is enabled by default, and no action is needed unless Studies have been disabled," the company said in the post.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's


also see

Mozilla CEO's exit tests Silicon Valley's tolerance

Apr 08, 2014
Mozilla CEO's exit tests Silicon Valley's tolerance
Mozilla Firefox Zero Day used to unmask Tor browser users has now been patched

Mozilla Firefox Zero Day used to unmask Tor browser users has now been patched

Dec 02, 2016
New-found vulnerability puts Android phones using Firefox browser at risk

New-found vulnerability puts Android phones using Firefox browser at risk

Sep 12, 2013
3 billion add-ons downloaded from Mozilla Firefox

3 billion add-ons downloaded from Mozilla Firefox

Jul 30, 2012
And now get ready for ads on Mozilla's Firefox browser

And now get ready for ads on Mozilla's Firefox browser

Feb 13, 2014
Firefox is testing a new ‘Advance’ extension for a more intuitive web experience

Firefox Advance

Firefox is testing a new ‘Advance’ extension for a more intuitive web experience

Aug 08, 2018

science

LIVE Updates: UN report on species loss, possible sixth extinction in nature to be released today

LIVE Updates: UN report on species loss, possible sixth extinction in nature to be released today

May 06, 2019
SciArt: Teen illustrator brings chemistry in the periodic table alive with graphics

SciArt

SciArt: Teen illustrator brings chemistry in the periodic table alive with graphics

May 06, 2019
Anticancer mushrooms: MU Professor wins patent for anticancer compound from fungi

Medicine

Anticancer mushrooms: MU Professor wins patent for anticancer compound from fungi

May 06, 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program

ORFKC 2019

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program

May 03, 2019