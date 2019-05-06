tech2 News Staff

A bug found in Mozilla's Firefox browser was reportedly shutting down all downloaded extensions without any apparent reason. The company is now rolling out a software fix for the problem.

Mozilla said in a blog post that it had identified the problem as being a certificate expiration issue. "The fix will be automatically applied in the background within the next few hours. No active steps need to be taken to make add-ons work again," the company said.

Update! A fix is being rolled out now. More details here: https://t.co/3xvV6RX22u — Firefox 🔥 (@firefox) May 4, 2019

It also added, "In particular, please do not delete and/or re-install any add-ons as an attempt to fix the issue. Deleting an add-on removes any data associated with it, where disabling and re-enabling does not," Mozilla said.

However, the company says that the fix does not apply to Firefox ESR or Firefox for Android. Mozilla is working to get a fix for both these versions and has said to keep a check on its social media channels for an update.

"To provide this fix on short notice, we are using the Studies system. This system is enabled by default, and no action is needed unless Studies have been disabled," the company said in the post.

