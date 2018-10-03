Having launched Firefox Focus, a browser geared towards users who were paranoid about privacy concerns, the Mozilla team has just introduced a new design for the browser and has also announced the shift to its own GeckoView engine.

Firefox Focus was first launched for iOS back in 2016 and after a year of positive responses from users, the teams decided to bring the browser to Android. However, ever since Focus was brought to Android, the team had been using Google’s Chrome WebView as a way to handle website rendering.

If this is sounding gibberish to you, a report by XDADevelopers clarifies Google offers its Chrome WebView engine to third-party developers so they can quickly create a web browser which is secure and also well-suited to work on Android. The Mozilla team behind Firefox Focus for Android meanwhile have been working on their own rendering engine named GeckoView and is finally beginning to use it.

While folks at Mozilla have confirmed that moving to GeckoView won't result in a faster performing browser but will instead let Mozilla bring privacy-enhancements quicker. Given that Focus is all about privacy, this is certainly good news for those who love Focus.

But even apart from that, Firefox Focus received a number of other features in this new update. This includes search suggestions, tips which are presented on the new tab home screen, Siri Shortcuts for iOS users as well as a visual redesign optimised for Android Pie.

We tried the browser on a OnePlus 6 running Android Pie and the new design does look quite clean.