09 July, 2018

Mozilla reportedly working on new browser called 'Fenix' for Android

With the new internet browser app, Mozilla aims to target a younger, more tech-savvy audience.

Mozilla, the maker of Open Source browser Firefox, is reportedly working on a new Internet browser "Fenix" for the Android operating system (OS).

The new app is expected to target a younger, tech-savvy audience, Android Headlines reported on Sunday.

Mozilla contributors started contributing more actively in the project since June, according to GitHub's version history overview.

There has been no comment from the "Fenix" developers about their plans of commercialising the browser in the immediate future, the report added.

The reasons for developing another browser for Android remains equally unclear from the developers' end, especially when Firefox remains one of the most popular internet portals with over a 100 million installs to date, according to its official Google Play Store listing.

Founded in 1998 by members of Netscape, the open-source software community presently has three different Android browsers -- the flagship Firefox Browser, privacy-focused "Firefox Focus" and "Firefox Nightly".

