Mozilla has unveiled Firefox 76 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. The new version promises to provide enhanced security to your online account logins and passwords.

Firefox 76 also includes Zoom improvements and a handful of developer features. Those who want to download Firefox 76 can do so for desktop from firefox.com. For an existing user, the upgrade can be done automatically.

The browser displays critical alerts in the lockwise password manager, in case of breach of a website. It will prompt users to change the password if one of their accounts is involved in a breach and they have used the same password on other websites.

Firefox 76 is capable of automatically generating complex and secure passwords for new accounts “across more of the web that are easily saved right in the browser.”

For users who have not set up a master password for Firefox, “Windows and macOS now require a login to your operating system account before showing your saved passwords.”

Firefox 76 supports Audio Worklets that will allow more complex audio processing like virtual reality (VR) and gaming on the web. This feature will also allow users to join Zoom calls without any requirement for additional downloads.

