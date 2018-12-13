Thursday, December 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Movie-madness, cheap data could make India IMDb's biggest user base, overtaking US

"We’re growing in the US, but even at number 2, India is growing at a faster rate," says IMDb CEO.

Reuters Dec 13, 2018 11:29 AM IST

Movie-mad Indians and the cheap data packs on their smartphones could make India the biggest user-base market for IMDb over the next five years, the Amazon-owned movie rating website said on Wednesday.

India is currently the site’s second-highest user base worldwide, but that is likely to change, IMDb founder and chief executive Col Needham told Reuters.

“Film, television and music, as I am learning, are such a predominant part of the culture in India, it is a lovely fit with where IMDb is going,” Needham said on the sidelines of a press event in Mumbai, where the company announced its top 10 list of Indian movies for 2018.

FILE PHOTO: A man in India watches a movie on his mobile phone in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

FILE PHOTO: A man in India watches a movie on his mobile phone in New Delhi, India, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India is often pegged as the world’s most prolific movie market, producing more than a thousand films a year in several languages, though exact data is scarce. India is also witnessing a revolution in smartphone growth and data consumption.

Needham said this mobile revolution was the reason his site had enjoyed exponential growth of 300 per cent in terms of the trailers and film content uploaded in Indian languages. He said IMDb had gone from the fourth highest user base to the second highest in two years, second only to the United States.

“We’re growing in the US, but even at number 2, India is growing at a faster rate,” Needham said.

He said IMDb planned to customize more features for Indian audiences, and reach out to stakeholders in the Indian film-industry about the company’s premium product, IMDbPro.

IMDb says it has more than 250 million unique monthly visitors and a searchable database of more than 250 million data items from films, TV shows and other content globally.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

also see

Aabobo Film Festival 2018: Govinda Raju's Sonyacha Amba, Prateek Vats' Retracing Freedom; Goa to be showcased on Day 2

Nov 30, 2018

NewsTracker

Pune-based startup NeuroTags uses algorithms, Artificial Intelligence to detect counterfeit products

Nov 28, 2018

Ritesh Batra's Photograph, starring Nawazuddin, Sanya Malhotra, to premiere at Sundance Film Festival 2019

Nov 29, 2018

Sundance Film Festival announces 112 features for 2019, including documentary on Harvey Weinstein

Nov 29, 2018

BuzzPatrol

Film Critics Guild announces nominations for first Critics' Choice Short Film Awards

Dec 04, 2018

Female led-films between 2014-17 earned more than those headlined by male actors, study finds

Dec 12, 2018

science

Rocketry

ISRO to design fourth stage rockets that stay 'alive' for experiments months after launch

Dec 13, 2018

COP24 Negotiations

UN COP24 climate talks hit slump after clash between developed, developing nations

Dec 12, 2018

Environment

Indian 'Help Us Green' wins UN Award for recycling temple waste, empowering women

Dec 12, 2018

InSight Selfie

NASA’s InSight lander snaps its selfie on Mars using its robotic arm from above

Dec 12, 2018