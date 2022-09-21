Anirudh Regidistudio18

MSI’s Gameverse is creating portals into the Metaverse, for the chosen to walk through.

Not to be confused with the social media giant with the same first name, the Metaverse is to this generation what dial-up internet was to the 90s: it’s explosive, and it’s just beginning. If you’re a creator, a gamer, an office-goer, a student, a movie buff, a travel buff, an aficionado of any sort of art; the Metaverse is going to Change Your Life.

So, What IS The Metaverse?

Think of a world where you aren’t limited by your body – where you can jump backwards and forwards in time and space, change races, genders, species, even be a tree or a rock or a rocket! Sounds like science fiction? More like science fact. The technology exists today, and gamers have known about it for nearly two decades now.

The Promise

Just in case you were thinking this is all fun and games (only!), the Metaverse isn’t limited to gamers anymore. Microsoft and Facebook have rolled out virtual workspaces where teams can meet, brainstorm, use advanced design tools and leverage data to create (and perfect!) products, processes, art, buildings, and experiences in virtual sandboxes.These sandboxes are great for quick iterations, resulting in much faster timelines for all sorts of real world innovations.

So, How Do We Plug Into The Metaverse?

For starters, you need the right hardware. The Metaverse involves (and demands) a lot of processing power. Your office laptop is going to be as useful in the Metaverse as your jogging shoes will be in climbing Everest. Yes, you’ll need a VR headset too, but investing in one before you upgrade your basic hardware, is definitely an example of putting the cart before the horse.

Luckily, MSI already has a range of laptops that are Metaverse ready. Who are MSI? MSI, or Micro Star International, is the world’s most trusted name in gaming and eSports, and is now blazing new trails in digital content creation. This is a company that watched gamers play, and leveraged their gaming expertise to optimize their product design. Ditto with content creators.

The result? Laptops that push beyond performance limits in gaming, and pack stunning color accuracy, long-lasting battery life, high fidelity audio and excellent performance into ultra-portable, stylish chassis for creators of all stripes across the world.

The MSI Gameverse is a love letter to the Metaverse and draws inspiration from the infinite possibility in future technologies that will come from it. After all, this is where the human race is headed, this is where the promise of technology is fulfilled, this is where we find the answers to life, the universe and everything. No kidding.

Raider GE: Go Interstellar

The “Raider GE” series, with its faster than light performance, evolves into a powerful interstellar spacecraft that traverses the entirety of the universe with your great idea. It doesn’t matter which direction or dimension you want to expand into, or how fast you want to get there (warp drives anyone?), these laptops will get you to the finish line. With an unprecedented 220W full power between its 12th Gen hybrid architecture CPU (45W) and the highest end NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPU(175W) that unlocks extreme performance without sacrificing frequency and stability under full load, the Raider can take you as far, and as fast, as you dare. Also, with the new MSI Mystic Light, the view is spectacular (in 16.7 million colors!).

Vector GP: Explore Unknown Dimensions

The “Vector GP” series, named after the scientific starting point, represents humanity’s familiarity with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd dimensions and its exploration of the unknown dimensions. The Vector GP was Born For Performance, with the incredible power of the 12th Gen Intel processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphic cards. WiFi 6E gives it the widest bandwidth, and MSI OverBoost Technology helps users hit performance record highs by unlocking the CPU and GPU to provide that performance boost when it is needed most.

Crosshair 15: Zero In. Aim. Focus. Win.

The earth will always need heroes. Science fiction will one day become science fact, and when that day comes, an elite force of highly trained warriors will be mankind’s last hope. Or so says Tom Clancy, in Rainbow 6 Extraction. Training as a part of the REACT team, has never been easier than with an MSI Crosshair 15. Aimed to perform, the Crosshair 15 series is designed for first person shooter games; and while it scores high on function, it delights on form. From the Extraction Crest that lights up when the laptop is powered on, to the sci-fi illuminated spectrum backlight keyboard, to design that helps dissipate heat faster, the Crosshair 15 is a finely tuned machine every hero needs.

Create Your World Universe

From the virtual world, to the tangible one, to our futures in galaxies far, far away; this is probably the first time in human history that we’re truly limited only by our imaginations. And of course, the juice in our laptops.

This is a partnered post.