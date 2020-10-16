Friday, October 16, 2020Back to
Motorola Tech3 TriX 3-in-1 smart earphone launched, to sell at Rs 5,999 during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Motorola Tech3 TriX 3-in-1 smart earphone offers wires, wireless, and true wireless solutions based on users’ preferences.


FP TrendingOct 16, 2020 20:23:21 IST

Motorola has launched Motorola Tech3 TriX three-in-one earphones in India, that offers wires, wireless, and true wireless solutions based on users’ preferences. The Motorola Tech3 is powered by Hubble with the Verve Life app and built-in Amazon Alexa. User can also locate a lost earbud with the help of last used location on the map. The Ear Detect feature automatically turns on Tech3 when plugged in and turns off when both earbuds are removed from the ear.

The smart earphone is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 standard for a longer wireless range. It also has class-leading HD sound and extended 18-hour battery life. The earphones support Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice assistance. The gadget is also rated IPX5 for water resistance.

Motorola Tech3 TriX 3-in-1 smart earphone

Motorola Tech3 TriX: Price and availability

The original starting price of Motorola Tech3 TriX earphones starts from Rs 9,999. During the Flipkart Big Billion Days sales, the earphones can be bought at a special price of Rs 5,999.

(Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days, Apple Diwali offers are luring people to spend their lockdown savings)

Motorola Tech3 TriX: Specifications and features

One of the key attractions of the Motorola Tech3 TriX is the earphones' flexible option that allows it to be used as wired or wireless earbuds.

In TWS mode, Motorola Tech3 TriX earbuds connect with your smartphone with the help of Bluetooth 5.0.

The wireless mode, which is being called Sport loop mode, has innovative style. It has a sport loop cable that transforms earbuds into a sleek and flexible neckband and ensures that a bud is never dropped.

The Direct Plug-In mode enables you to use the earbuds for as long as you choose with TriX direct plug-in. There is an additional cable that connects to the Sport Loop with an effortless magnetic dock to allow you to connect directly to audio devices, mobiles, tablets and even aircraft TV entertainment equipment.

(Also read: pTron Bassbuds, BassBuds Lite, Bass Buds Pro, BassBuds Elite to sell at a 'special price' at Amazon Great Indian sale)

