Motorola teases launch of 5G Edge Plus smartphone on 22 April: All we know so far

Motorola Edge Plus is expected to come with a 6.67-inch 90-HZ 2340x1080 curved display.


FP TrendingApr 14, 2020 13:40:24 IST

Motorola, which has remained away from the mainstream flagship smartphone market for some time, is now making a comeback. The company has tweeted an official teaser video confirming that it will host an online launch event on 22 April.

Motorola has, however, not revealed what is in store for the launch next week. According to a six-second teaser shared by the company, the smartphone that it will launch may have a curved, waterfall display.

According to a report by Android Central, Motorola may unveil the Edge Plus during its 22 April online launch event.

Motorola Edge Plus is expected to come with a 6.67-inch 90-HZ 2340x1080 curved display. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865 processor.

As for memory, the Edge Plus is likely to have up to 12 GB of RAM. The device is also expected to carry a 5,170 mAh battery and run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The camera of the phone will possibly be a 108-MP unit. The Motorola Edge Plus will very likely support 5G networks.

The smartphone is rumoured to have a punch-hole camera on the top left corner of the display, and the rear is expected to feature a triple-camera setup and dual-led flash.

The phone should have a headphone jack.

