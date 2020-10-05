Monday, October 05, 2020Back to
Motorola Razr 5G flip phone with 48 MP camera launched in India at Rs 1,24,999

Motorola Razr 5G comes packed with a 2,800 mAh battery that supports 15W charging.


tech2 News StaffOct 05, 2020 13:16:35 IST

Motorola has launched the second iteration of its flip phone – Motorola Razr 5G – today in India. The new Razr 5G was launched in the US in September 2020. The highlight of the new flip phone is, of course, its foldable display and the flip design. However, the Razr 5G's 48 MP camera and Snapdragon 765G SoC are also its standout features. The smartphone's only other 'flip' competitor is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (review), which was launched in India last year. And if the folding is what you are looking for, you can also check out Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold (first impressions).

Motorola Razr 5G. Image: Tech2/Nandini Yadav

Motorola Razr 5G pricing, availability

The smartphone offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 1,14,999. It is now available for pre-booking on Flipkart and will go on sale on 12 October on Flipkart during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale. You can also get a discount of Rs 10,000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards.

Motorola Razr 5G specifications

Razr 5G sports a 2.7-inch quick view display on the outside. When unflipped, the Razr 5G will reveal a 6.2-inch OLED display. Razr 5G runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. There are more apps that users can operate using the external screen of the device including camera, messages, calculator, Google Keep, Google News, Google Home, and YouTube.

In photography, the device has a 48 MP camera with Quad Pixel technology that provides 4x the low light sensitivity. The selfie camera is of 20 MP and comes handy for video calls, offering a high-quality immersive experience.

The rear of the phone is no longer plastic but has polished 3D glass with 7,000 series aluminium that gives it a distinguished, eye-catching look.

The smartphone comes in Polished Graphite colour option.

It has a tapered chin, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and updated hinge.

Motorola Razr 5G is available with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes packed with a 2,800 mAh battery with support for 15W charging.

