Tuesday, March 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Motorola Razr 2019's sale date postponed to 15 April in India due to nationwide lockdown

Motorola Razr 2019 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and is equipped with a 2,510 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffMar 31, 2020 18:12:54 IST

Motorola launched its first foldable screen smartphone, Motorola Razr 2019, in India earlier this month. The smartphone is priced at Rs 1,24,999 and competes Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Review) which is priced at Rs 1,09,990.

First sale of Motorola Razr 2019 was slated to take place on 2 April, however, but due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown in India due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the sale date has been rescheduled to 15 April.

Motorola Razr 2019 pricing, availability, sale offers

The smartphone is priced at Rs 1,24,999 and you can purchase it on 15 April in India.

As for the sale offers, Motorola is offering up to Rs 10,000 cashback on payment via Citi bank, up to 24 months of no-cost EMI and 4 TB data for 2 years for Rs 4,999 with Reliance Jio.

 

Motorola Razr 2019s sale date postponed to 15 April in India due to nationwide lockdown

Motorola Razr. Image: Motorola India

Motorola Razr 2019 specifications

Motorola Razr 2019 features a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. When folded, you will get a 2.7-inch Quick View screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This screen will let you see all your notifications. You will find a fingerprint reader at the bottom of the screen.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports two cameras. One is above the Quick View screen, a 16 MP camera that can be used to click selfies. This camera will work as a rear camera when unfolded. It comes with features like EIS, Night Vision mode, and more. You will also find a 5 MP camera on the main screen that can be used as a more traditional selfie camera when you unfold the phone, though it'll most likely be used for video chat rather than selfies.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and is equipped with a 2,510 mAh battery that supports 18 W quick charging. Its box itself turns into a charging pad. Motorola Razr 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Motorola Razr 2019

Motorola Razr 2019 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the event live

Mar 16, 2020
Motorola Razr 2019 to launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch the event live
Motorola Razr 2019 with foldable display to arrive in India soon, company confirms

Motorola Razr 2019

Motorola Razr 2019 with foldable display to arrive in India soon, company confirms

Dec 17, 2019
Motorola Razr 2019 with foldable display launched at $1,500, will soon land in India

Motorola Razr 2019

Motorola Razr 2019 with foldable display launched at $1,500, will soon land in India

Nov 14, 2019
Motorola Razr 2019 with foldable screen might launch in India on 16 March

Motorola Razr 2019

Motorola Razr 2019 with foldable screen might launch in India on 16 March

Mar 04, 2020
Motorola Razr 2019: The remake of Moto's iconic flip phone is coming to India 'soon'

Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr 2019: The remake of Moto's iconic flip phone is coming to India 'soon'

Nov 14, 2019
Motorola Razr 2019 with foldable screen and Snapdragon 710 SoC launched in India at Rs 1,24,999

Motorola Razr 2019

Motorola Razr 2019 with foldable screen and Snapdragon 710 SoC launched in India at Rs 1,24,999

Mar 16, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020