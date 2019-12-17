tech2 News Staff

Motorola unveiled its much anticipated foldable smartphone — Motorola Razr 2019 — in Las Vegas last month. At the time of launch in the US, the company opened registrations for the smartphone in India as well, however, it did not reveal a timeline for its launch in the country. But now, Motorola has hinted for Razr 2019's launch in India soon.

As per the tweet by Motorola, people can still register for the Motorola Razr launch but the post does not mention any launch date even now. In the US, the smartphone will be available for pre-order from 26 December. Motorola Razr 2019 comes one variant — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant — priced at $1,500.

The iconic #motorolarazr that's built to match your style. Get ready to #feeltheflip of #razr, soon in India. Register now and #bethefirst to know all about it. https://t.co/PEWSO8uzsQ pic.twitter.com/7J3tAONIBy — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 13, 2019

Motorola Razr 2019 specifications

Motorola Razr 2019 features a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. When folded, you will get a 2.7-inch Quick View screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This screen will let you see all your notifications. You will find a fingerprint reader at the bottom of the screen.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports two cameras. One is above the Quick View screen, a 16 MP camera that can be used to click selfies. This camera will work as a rear camera when unfolded. It comes with features like EIS, Night Vision mode, and more. You will also find a 5 MP camera on the main screen that can be used as a more traditional selfie camera when you unfold the phone.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and is equipped with a 2,510 mAh battery that supports 15 W quick charging. Motorola Razr 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie.

