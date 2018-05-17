Motorola India on 16 May announced a partnership with domestic multi-brand retail chain Sangeetha Mobiles to strengthen its retail presence in India through "Moto Hubs."

Motorola plans to open "Moto Hubs" in over 475 Sangeetha Mobiles stores in seven states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, the company said in a statement.

"We are confident that Sangeetha Mobiles' in-depth understanding of the market and its substantial reach will be instrumental in consolidating Motorola's retail presence," said B.V. Mallikarjuna Rao, Regional General Manager, Motorola Mobility India.

Motorola inaugurated the first "Moto Hub" at a Sangeetha store in Bengaluru.

"We share Motorola's vision of providing premium customer experiences and are excited to start off this relationship," said Subhash Chandra, Managing Director, Sangeetha Mobiles.

Along with Moto X4 and Moto Z2 Force smartphones, "Moto Hubs" provide access and availability to Motorola's online exclusive devices like Moto e4 plus and Moto g5 plus.