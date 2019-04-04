tech2 News Staff

The Motorola P40 Power has allegedly been spotted online.

OnLeaks and PriceBaba have shared some unofficial renders of the purported Motorola P40 Power aka P40 Note, and if the renders are anything to go by, the P40 Power will be the first smartphone by Motorola to come with a triple-camera setup.

Further, the render also suggests that the new Motorola phone will pack a hole-punch selfie camera design like the P40. It also shows off a fingerprint sensor at the back, which means no in-display fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, we can also see that the phone sports a USB Type-C port, and as per usual the volume rocker and the power button are housed on the right edge of the device.

As for specifications, the Motorola P40 Power is believed to feature a 6.2-inch 21:9 full-HD+ display. Under the hood, the smartphone will likely be powered by an Exynos 9610 chipset with a combination of 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage or 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage.

For photography, the triple-camera system at the rear comprises three 12 MP sensors. The unofficial render also suggests that the phone will retain the 3.5 mm audio jack.

Fuelling the device is believed to be a 3,500 mAh battery.

Motorola P40 Power is believed to be the higher variant of the Motorola P40 aka Motorola One Vision that is expected to launch soon.

