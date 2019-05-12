tech2 News Staff

There have been numerous leaks which are circulating around the launch of a new device from Motorola called as the Moto One Vision smartphone. Earlier leaks had hinted a punch-hole camera and now we have a new leak which sheds light on the internals of the device.

Surprisingly, as per a report by Winfuture, the Moto One Vision will not be coming with a Qualcomm chipset and neither a MediaTek chipset. Instead the report mentions that the phone will have a Samsung Exynos chipset inside which really comes as a surprise since Exynos chipsets are only found in Samsung devices.

As per the report, the phone will come with an Exynos 9609 which is an octa-core processor like the Exynos 9610 but with a lower clock speed – 2.2GHz against’s the 9610’s 2.3GHz.

This processor will be paired with 4 GB of RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage. In the camera department, the phone will be using a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization and a 5MP secondary sensor. There is even talk of a night mode feature on the camera.

After launching several budget smartphones like the Moto One and the One Power in 2018 and 2019, the Lenovo-owned brand will finally unveil something exciting in the form of the Moto One Vision.

The Moto One Vision as per previous leaks is expected to be Motorola’s first flagship offering in a while. The smartphone is expected to feature a FHD+ (2520x1080 pixels) display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Motorola is expected to skip on the display notch with this one and go with a hole-punch display instead like on the Samsung Galaxy S10e or the Honor View 20.

