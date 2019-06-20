11:49 (IST)
What's new with the Motorola One Vision
The highlights of the Motorola One Vision include its 21:9 ratio CinemaVision display and that 48 MP camera.
While we have seen a 21:9 display ratio on the Sony Xperia 1 before, it isn't coming to India, so Motorola indeed has something special to offer with the One Vision.
As for the 48 MP camera, it's not the usual one (available on the Redmi Note 7 Pro) that comes from Sony, but is made by Samsung.
10:52 (IST)
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE blog for the Moto One Vision launch
The device has already been launched in Brazil before so we know what to expect from the device.
