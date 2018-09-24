Motorola One Power, which was unveiled this year at IFA 2018, will be launched today at 12 pm at an event in Delhi.

Specifications of the phone are mostly known since it was unveiled at IFA alongside its younger sibling, the Motorola One; however, it was confirmed then that the Motorola One Power would be coming to India and would be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, the phone sports a 6.2-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.

It is expected to come in two RAM and storage variants. One variant packs in 3 GB RAM with 32 GB of internal storage, the other has 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of storage. The device is expected to run on the Qualcomm 636 SoC.

The smartphone sports a 16 MP + 3 MP dual camera unit at the rear with an 8 MP front-facing camera.

As the name suggests, the Moto One Power runs on a massive 5,000 mAh battery. It comes with fast charging capabilities.

Since this an Android One device, it is expected to run on Android 8.1 (Oreo) — out of the box.

The phone was launched in China as P30 Note earlier this month and was priced at CNY 1,999, which is about Rs 20,000.