Motorola One Macro with 2 MP macro lens launched, priced at Rs 9,999

Motorola One Macro packs with a 4,000 mAh battery and is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset.


tech2 News StaffOct 09, 2019 12:44:02 IST

Motorola launched its Moto One Macro toady in India. The smartphone is a part of the already existing One smartphone series that includes Moto One Action, Moto One Vision and more. The smartphone has debuted in the India market first and now its launch in other countries will follow.

The highlight of the smartphone is its 2 MP macro lens at the back. The smartphone also comes with a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery.

Motorola One Macro pricing, availability

The smartphone is available in one storage variant — 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage priced at Rs 9,999. It comes in one colour variant — Space Blue.

Motorola One Macro will be available for sale on Flipkart starting 12 October. Under the Jio offer, you can get a cashback of Rs 2,200 and 125 GB Additional data.

Motorola One Macro specifications

The smartphone features a  6.2-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It comes with a waterdrop notch on the front and a fingerprint sensor at the back. Motorola One Macro is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and is packed with a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie.

On the camera front, it comes with an 8 MP camera and on the back, there is a triple camera setup. This setup includes 13 MP main sensor, 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. It also has a ToF sensor and an LED at the back.

The smartphone offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 512 GB.

